"Back like he neva left": LeBron James teases Bronny's impending return in recent Instagram story

Two months after suffering a cardiac arrest while practicing with the USC Trojans, LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, could be playing basketball again. The four-time MVP informed basketball fans on social media following the said incident that James Jr. would eventually play when healthy again. No one probably expected it to be this fast.

The younger James was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. A spokesperson for the James family later released a statement that the youngster will play again in the “very near future.” That future could have already turned to the present with this post from the LA Lakers superstar:

“Back like he neva left in no time!! Definitely underdog mentality! @bronny”

"King James" hypes up Bronny James' potential return to basketball following a cardiac arrest.

News of Bronny James collapsing at practice with his new teammates at USC stunned the basketball world. “An anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect” was later given as the reason behind the shocking incident.

The James family received an outpouring of support even from non-fans of the four-time NBA champ. Fortunately, the doctors were reportedly confident that James Jr. would eventually resume playing basketball.

The video posted by LeBron James was quite old. It featured his song soaring high for a dunk while still playing for Sierra Canyon, his high school team. No video has yet been captured of the new Trojan practicing since his cardiac arrest.

Bronny James is still probably trying to get back in shape. He may even be eased back into the action. Seeing him play again would be an inspiring story even for non-James supporters.

LeBron James and Bronny James on the same team is still on track

Following Bronny James’ cardiac arrest, many were wondering if LeBron James’ dream of playing with his son in the NBA was already over. “King James” has repeatedly mentioned that he only has one last big thing to do before retiring. He would go to any team that will draft his son to play with him.

With news that James Jr. is expected to recover, that dream was back on track. He could still play one season for the Trojans and then enter the 2024 NBA Draft.

If it takes Bronny James another year in college for whatever reason, his father may have to wait and be patient enough not to retire. They can’t rush the youngster into the pressures of college hoops and then the NBA.

Getting James Jr. healthy is the priority. When he’s ready, LeBron James could still fulfill that dream of playing with his son.

