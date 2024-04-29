"Can't even play in China without Giannis": NBA fans clown Thanasis Antetokounmpo for playing defense in garbage minutes

Following a 126-113 defeat on Sunday night, the Milwaukee Bucks' championship aspirations are in serious jeopardy as they face a 3-1 series deficit to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.

In all of this, one player with the last name Antetokounmpo has caught fans' attention. However, it's not Giannis who stole the show online (or at least the meme spotlight), but his energetic and, some might say, overzealous brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

In the closing seconds of the Pacers' victory, with the team comfortably ahead, Thanasis found himself matched up against Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell. What followed was a defensive sequence that set NBA fans on X abuzz. Thanasis, renowned for his hustle and intensity, went all-out on McConnell, showcasing his defensive prowess.

"He’s just pure clown.. he can’t even play in China without Giannis…," a fan wrote.

"If it wasn’t for Giannis this guy would’ve been playing in Greece 5 years ago," another fan posted.

"I hate that I’m saying this, because I think Thanasis sucks. Like 'worst player in the league' level of suck. But the Bucks could use a few real minutes out of him in the actual game in this series to give them a toughness/an edge down 3-1," a user wrote.

"Giannis wrong for having this man in his shadow...just help the man do sum he actually good at bro," another fan commented.

"There is nothing wrong with being the class clown and the joke of the league," one wrote.

Some interpreted it as a testament to the Antetokounmpo brothers' competitive spirit and unwavering desire to win, even in losing moments.

"Hating on a player giving effort? Games not over until the clock hits 0, we are truly in the worst era of NBA fans," a user posted.

"That’s nothing wrong here. You give your all at the court till the end. Especially he is a bench player, demonstrate his energy and attitude is importance," another fan wrote.

Love him or hate him, Thanasis Antetokounmpo provided some unexpected entertainment in Game 4. One thing's for sure, NBA fans won't soon forget his "garbage time hustle."

Giannis Antetokounmpo switched to NIKE after Adidas declined to sign Thanasis

Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo share a unique sibling dynamic, often under scrutiny by fans and the media. Critics have accused Thanasis of leveraging his brother's fame for personal gain. In a recent episode of the "Thanalysis" show, Giannis disclosed that he turned down a deal with Adidas in favor of Nike because of his brother.

The Antetokounmpo brothers started their basketball careers together in Greece's second division. However, Giannis became cautious when a certain agent proposed a deal, sensing they might take advantage of their family's financial situation. This played a part in his decision to team up with Nike, a company that seemed to truly appreciate his close-knit family.

Moreover, since joining Nike in 2013, their partnership has flourished, with the release of his signature shoe, the Nike Zoom Freak line, in 2019. It's clear that what Adidas missed out on, Nike has embraced wholeheartedly. And while some may argue that Thanasis enjoys better job security than many, it's undeniable that the Antetokounmpo-Nike collaboration has been a win-win.

