Dallas Mavericks schedule adjusted by NBA: Date, teams & other details explored.

The Dallas Mavericks are one of many teams who had their schedules adjusted following the Golden State Warriors postponement of two games. The NBA officially announced the schedule changes with a press release. The Mavericks will now have three games adjusted.

Dallas will be forced to play three games in four days.

The Dallas Mavs at Golden State Warriors game originally scheduled for January 19 will be played on April 2. The game will tip off at 10 pm ET.

The Mavs will then host the Atlanta Hawks on April 4 at 8:30 pm ET. The game was originally scheduled for April 5.

Dallas Mavericks will have to play the Warriors again in Texas on April 5 at 8:30 pm ET. That game was originally scheduled for April 2.

Why was the Dallas Mavericks schedule changed?

The Dallas Mavericks' schedule changed due to changes in Golden State’s schedule. The Warriors had their games rescheduled after the death of their assistant coach Dejan Milojevic. They had two games postponed as the team took time to grieve their loss.

Milojevic died from a heart attack. The medical emergency occurred while the team was out to dinner in Salt Lake City as the Warriors were scheduled to play the Utah Jazz the next day. Milojevic was 46 years old.

The Warriors also had their game against the Utah Jazz rescheduled from January 17. They two will play in Utah on February 15 at 9 pm ET.

The Warriors honored their late assistant coach in a pregame ceremony. The ceremony occurred before the Warriors 134-112 win against the Atlanta Hawks.

As part of the ceremony, the Warriors and Hawks stood together on the court before the game. They wore matching shirts that read “Brate”, which means brother in Serbian. The court also had a logo on the floor with the late coach’s initials “DM”. The team will wear the same logo as a jersey patch for the rest of the season. The back of the shirts read “Deki '', which was Milojevic’s nickname.

Milojevic was popular beyond the Warriors organization. The Serbian coach was well-loved by Serbian players around the league. He had strong ties with Nikola Jokic. Houston Rockets center Boban Marjanovic wore the same shirt before his game. Luka Doncic is from Slovenia but still had ties to the coach. He also wore the shirt before his game.

The Warriors also played the Serbian national anthem before the game as part of the tribute. The crowd also gave a minute-long ovation.

