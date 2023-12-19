"Didn't even try I'm crying": NBA fans shambles as Nuggets blow out Mavericks by 26 despite Nikola Jokic's 8-point game 

The Denver Nuggets steamrolled the Dallas Mavericks 130-104 despite Nikola Jokic's paltry eight-point outing at the Ball Arena on Monday. The Nuggets' depth proved crucial as they got the better of Luka Doncic and Co. The Slovenian's 38-point outing proved futile as they were blown out. The loss put Dallas at 16-10 and fifth in the West even as Doncic continues his superhero run this season.

Fans were quick to share their two cents on social media after the Mavericks suffered their 26-point loss. One of the fans responded to StatMuse's comparison post of Jokic and Doncic:

Jokić didn't even try I'm crying

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The numbers said it all:

Expand Tweet

And the reactions poured in soon after:

NBA players couldn't believe that Nikola Jokic's poor day out still saw the Nuggets win

For the Nuggets, Jamal Murray (22 points) and Aaron Gordon (21 points) did the bulk of the scoring. Reggie Jackson came off the bench to score 20 points. Doncic continued his red-hot scoring streak with 38 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. Nikola Jokic had a forgettable day with eight points, nine boards and seven assists.

Nikola Jokic makes history despite subpar outing vs Mavericks

Despite his rather average outing, Nikola Jokic made history by making a surge in the all-time assists list in the NBA. He moved ahead of Michael Adams (4,209) and Richie Guerin (4,211) for 108th on the list. Up next, he will be surpassing Charles Barkley (4,215 assists).

Jokic came into the game averaging 27.0 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest shooting 54.1% from the field and 30.9% from beyond the arc in 26 games.

Last week, the big was placed second in the NBA's MVP rankings after winning Western Conference Player of the Month for the seventh time in his career. He led the league in total points, boards and assists, while also propping up two triple-doubles with 30 points or more. In the MVP tracker, he trails Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid while Giannis Antetokounmpo has been hot on his heels.

Up next, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets face the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets. The matchups are part of their three-game road trip that also includes a contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Denver will be expected to win all three as they look to consolidate their position in the West as they aim to defend their championship this season.