George Karl promotes 28-time Emmy Award winner's passionate rant about Donald Trump: "Most disgraceful figure in modern presidential history"

Former NBA coach George Karl has been in the limelight on a several occasions this year alone. A little over a week ago, he and Carmelo Anthony had a public spat on X (formerly Twitter). The Hall of Fame coach has been known to be quite outspoken and not one to easily back down.

Instead of engaging in talks or arguments about basketball, the erstwhile head coach of the Denver Nuggets is diving into politics again. Karl has been a vocal Donald Trump critic over the years. He has reminded people about how he feels about another potential Trump presidency by reposting a commentary from the legendary broadcaster Bob Costas.

George Karl helped spread the 28-time Emmy Award-winning journalist’s view about Trump by getting this out:

“He is by far the most disgraceful figure in modern presidential history. He has only become more disgraceful since 2016 [and] since 2020.

“You have to be in the throes of some sort of toxic delusion in a toxic cult, to believe that Donald Trump has ever been in any sense, emotionally, psychologically, intellectually, or ethically fit to be president of the United States."

Bob Costas’ scathing remark came hours after Trump’s commanding victories in Republican primaries and caucuses. The much-maligned US President from 2016-2021 is running again for the same office against the incumbent president Joe Biden. Trump, who lost the 2020 re-election bid, is looking like his party’s candidate with the way he performed in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

George Karl has been vocal Donald Trump critic for years

Back in 2020, many were worried that Donald Trump would triumph in the re-election. Several groups carefully monitored whatever they could regarding the billionaire’s campaign and claims. George Karl was one of those who sought to make the election free of tampering.

The former Sacramento Kings coach had this to say about what he thought was something that Trump was doing under the noses of the people:

“Your political party doesn’t matter and I respect people who are on both sides.

“But Trump is a Con Man and we are being scammed by him.

“We must vote him out!”

When Donald Trump eventually lost to Joe Biden, George Karl rubbed it in:

“If @realDonaldTrump needs a pep talk about managing through first-round losses, I would be willing to speak with him tonight or read him a bed time story.”

Karl was on the losing end of a couple of upsets in the NBA playoffs. He called the shots for the Seattle SuperSonics that had Shawn Kemp and Gary Payton during the 1993-94 season. As the top-seeded team in the Western Conference, they lost to the eighth-ranked Denver Nuggets.

George Karl finished his coaching career in the NBA with an 80-105 record, so he has plenty of experience losing in big games. He used that reality to take a shot at Trump’s loss in the 2020 election. Karl will likely troll the presidential wannabe if he loses another in back-to-back elections.