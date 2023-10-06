"I'm not coaching either": Hearing LeBron James is sitting out preseason clash against Warriors, Darvin Ham can't resist cracking witty remark

As the LA Lakers get set to tip off their 2023-24 NBA preseason schedule, it appears that they will be without superstar forward LeBron James. On Thursday, James confirmed that he will be sitting out LA’s preseason debut against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, October 7. During the Lakers’ practice on Thursday, coach Darvin Ham was asked about the team’s decision to rest James. Ham then couldn’t resist cracking a witty remark about his own rest plans:

“LeBron told us that he’s not playing Saturday,” the reporter started.

“I’m not coaching either,” Ham jokingly butted in.

“Nah, I’m just joking.”

James is entering his 21st season and will turn 39 in December, making him the oldest active player in the NBA. So, given the mileage on his body, it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that James won’t be participating in the entirety of preseason.

However, according to James, he still plans to suit up for around half of his team’s six preseason games as he gears up for the new season:

“Six of them, six preseason games, so hopefully I can get to at least half of them. But we’ll see. I think every game will dictate it.

“I will not be playing in Saturday’s game, that’s for sure, in the Bay. But we’ll see after that.”

Darvin Ham says LeBron James is easing his way into game action entering Year 21

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James and Lakers coach Darvin Ham

During Thursday’s practice interview, Darvin Ham also gave a more serious answer regarding the Lakers’ plan to ramp LeBron James up in preseason.

Ham first spoke about how James is still in elite shape and deserves extended rest given his age and experience:

“The beautiful thing about the way we move forward with that is, 1. he’s in phenomenal shape. 2. He’s probably got more years of experience, outside of AD, than our entire team combined, in terms of games played and minutes played, and he takes phenomenal care of himself."

Ham added that James is easing his way into game action and that the Lakers aren’t expecting him to be their early-season hero:

“So, just kind of easing into it. The fact that our roster is what it is, he doesn't have to come start the season with his cape on, so to speak ... The help that he has around him will allow him to not have to be full throttle in every practice and every preseason game.”

James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.2 3-pointers per game on 50.0% shooting over 55 games last season.

