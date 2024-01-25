"If KAT did this they’d call him homophobic slurs" - NBA fans react to OKC Thunder players joining TikTok trend in locker room

The OKC Thunder sit at the top of the Western Conference standings (number one spot) due to their excellent brand of basketball this season. Hilariously, Jaylin Williams uploaded a video on TikTok where he and Jalen Williams were doing the "Muni Long - Made For Me" trend in the team's locker room. This was following their 140-114 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

It was hilarious to see the two teammates wind down after a win to make TikTok content without any thought about how NBA fans would react to it. Knowing how fans are quick to respond to content such as this one, it didn't take them long to post their reactions via X as the video was shared by Overtime (@overtime).

Here's a look at what the fans said.

"If KAT did this they'd call him homophobic slurs."

A lot of the fans found the video hilarious but many wondered why the reception vastly differs if someone like Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns would have done something in the same light. With how vocal NBA fans are when it comes to mocking basketball players, there's no guarantee on the kind of reception one is bound to get.

This is what happened when fans heard Karl-Anthony Towns' change in voice during a post-game interview on March 22, 2023, when the Minnesota Timberwolves secured a 125-124 win against the Atlanta Hawks.

With the overall warm reception that fans had for the OKC Thunder TikTok video, it depends on how fans view certain players or teams when it comes to their reactions.

OKC Thunder forwards Jalen and Jalin Williams participate in "Me and My Twin We Be Vibin" Tiktok trend

The OKC Thunder remain an exciting group to watch this season with their collection of young stars ready to take the next step in their careers. With how well the team is playing, the energy among the players remains excellent as the comradery continues to build up.

On Jalin Williams' Tiktok page, he shared a video clip of him and Jalen Williams performing the "Me and My Twin We Be Vibin" trend with them having no relation with each other, despite having the same last name. Here's a look at the TikTok clip.

The two OKC Thunder teammates show off their dancing skills with the use of the song titled "Wassup Gway" by Famous Sally & YB playing in the background. This is yet again another example of the team's chemistry off the court transitioning seamlessly on the court with how well they play off each other.

The sky is the limit for this team with them posting incredible production at both the offensive and defensive ends. This season, the OKC Thunder rank fourth offensively (119.9) and fifth defensively (111.6) around the NBA.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!