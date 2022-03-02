“LeBron hasn’t expressed to me specifically what he was upset about” - Bill Oram on LeBron James tweeting about him, believes LeBron is surprised by the situation getting out of hand in the last 10 days

LeBron James’ recent situation was commented on in Monday’s episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd”. During the conversation, Bill Oram, a Lakers reporter from “The Atlantic” commented on James’ mood, and the latter's recent comments on Twitter.

Bill explained:

“LeBron hasn’t expressed to me specifically what he was upset about”

LeBron James surprised by Lakers recent downfall

The tweet that Oram is referring to can be seen embedded below. LeBron explains to the Lakers fanbase that he understands the job Bill has as a reporter, and there is no hard feelings.

LeBron James tweet to Bill Oram

LeBron James @KingJames 🏾 🏾 @billoram and I had a candid conversation after the game tonight and I know he has a job to do. I know what he wrote wasn’t truthful cause it never came from me. But I get it, SOURCES run this game. Nevertheless #LakerNation let him be cause he ain’t a bad guy. @billoram and I had a candid conversation after the game tonight and I know he has a job to do. I know what he wrote wasn’t truthful cause it never came from me. But I get it, SOURCES run this game. Nevertheless #LakerNation let him be cause he ain’t a bad guy. 🙏🏾✊🏾👑

This was the first tweet James posted in a three-day span in which the Lakers went 0-2. James sent out the tongue-in-cheek tweet after commenting against Oram's reporting on something that James claimed said.

James told reporters:

“Bill doesn’t like the Lakers anyways. So it’s always going to be a negative anytime Bill says anything about the Lakers. So I hope no one in the Lakers faithful listens to Bill Oram. I hope not. He hasn’t said one great thing about the Lakers, in so long. OK.”

NBAStatGuy @NBAStatGuy_ GOAT held no punches dragging @billoram straight to his face in the post-game presser, calling him out for everything that all of us already knew about that pos. GOAT held no punches dragging @billoram straight to his face in the post-game presser, calling him out for everything that all of us already knew about that pos. https://t.co/RJpErdgbmJ

The Lakers are currently in ninth place in the Western Conference with 27 wins to 34 losses.

Los Angeles’ difficulties seem to lie in their battles with injuries, COVID protocols, and an inability to gain chemistry flowing on the floor. Prior to the start of the season, much of the narrative was immediate playoff contention and showtime basketball in Los Angeles. It has, in fact, been the opposite.

In committing to big-name players such as 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook, and eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard, the Los Angeles Lakers had to sacrifice a lot. Trading away many key players who would have formed part of the team's future development, they have now left their immediate success in the hands of a small number of players.

On August 6th 2021, the Lakers signed new contracts with players Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Kent Bazemore, Talen-Horton Tucker, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Dwight Howard. With such a large list of veteran names brought in to support LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it has come as a surprise to many that the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling this season.

For this 2021-22 NBA regular season LeBron James has been averaging 29.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. The fault appears to lie beyond James’ grasp, as he is putting up MVP caliber stats and yet his squad still cannot get the wins needed to even stay above .500.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo LEBRON IS NOT HUMAN LEBRON IS NOT HUMAN 😭😭🔥🔥 https://t.co/DUMfzeALuh

It is surprising that LeBron James has taken this long to voice his disappointment about the media's take on the Lakers' current campaign. LA started the season as NBA Finals favorites and have since been relegated to a narrative of probably not even making it past the play-in tournament.

With James putting up the type of numbers he is and not reaping the rewards in terms of results, frustration was bound to set in sooner or later.

StatMuse @statmuse LeBron James is averaging 29/9/6 on 52% shooting since January 9.



The Lakers are 6-15 in that span. LeBron James is averaging 29/9/6 on 52% shooting since January 9.The Lakers are 6-15 in that span. https://t.co/mi3toQGcd3

In any case, it looks like the feud between James and Oram has died down, at least for now. However, it is not surprising that someone on the Lakers is unsatisfied with the journalistic take on their team this season..

If one has to guess, James' dissatisfaction with his squad and the media's narrative surrounding them is probably the reason for everything coming to a head in such an odd way. What this means for the rest of the Laker's season, however, remains to be seen.

