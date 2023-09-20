LeBron James faces backlash from late Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee over Saudi Arabia state visit amid billion-dollar deal rumors

LeBron James was called out by the fiancee of the late Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi for alleged double standards on social issues.

Hatice Cengiz, who was set to marry Khashoggi the same year he passed, slammed the Los Angeles Lakers superstar after he went viral for making a trip to Saudi Arabia earlier this month. Speaking to RadarOnline.com, Cengiz said:

“Another disappointing development. It is important to remember that athletes are not just athletes. They have a lot of fans following them. It is very sad to see that these people forget that they are also morally exemplary while making their choices.”

James' visit was met with mixed responses on social media considering Saudi Arabia's alleged human rights violations. The 38-year-old, known for his stance on social issues, was called out by Cengiz.

After being invited by the Ministry of Sports to visit, James sent the NBA circuit into a tizzy. Prior to his visit, he even took to Twitter to joke about playing for a one-year deal. He said he would be running to Saudi like Forrest Gump if they offered him a plush deal.

Khashoggi was assassinated in 2018 following orders from the Saudi government and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. At the time of writing, it is unclear whether LeBron James is planning to pull off a Cristiano Ronaldo by joining a Saudi sports franchise. Earlier, he joked about signing a lucrative one-year deal with the oil-rich country, but whether that materializes remains to be seen.

LeBron James will be in focus as he enters his 21st season in the NBA

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, LeBron James confirmed that he will return for year 21 in the NBA, and all eyes will be on the four-time champion as he looks to lead the Lakers to another title after faltering to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

James turns 39 this season, but in his last 20 seasons has demonstrated that he can perform at the same level. This past season, he averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists, and led the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals.

The Lakers have provided LeBron James with a perfectly balanced roster this season by including more offensive weapons. Should he and Anthony Davis manage to stay healthy for a majority of the regular season, the side can make a play for another playoff and go all the way.