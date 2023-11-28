LeBron James fails to get a rebound in over 1000 games, sets unwanted record in 44-point implosion

LeBron James became the player with the most minutes played in the NBA, including the playoffs. After Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the LA Lakers superstar has now logged in 66,320 minutes, eclipsing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s previous record of 66,297. The four-time MVP, however, struggled on the road against the 76ers. He played 30 minutes and finished with 18 points, five assists, one steal and one block.

Conspicuously missing in James’ output versus the Sixers was his rebounding. He is averaging 8.0 rebounds leading into tonight’s game in Philly. “King James” has a 7.5 rebounding average in 1,438 games but couldn’t grab one tonight.

Tim Reynolds had this to report regarding James’ zero-rebound performance:

“LeBron James didn't get a rebound tonight, ending a streak of 1,097 games (including postseason) where he got at least one.

“Only the fourth time in his career that he finished with no rebounds.

Many will likely do double-takes when they see the Lakers-76ers box score. LeBron James not getting one rebound in 30 minutes is almost impossible. Maxwell Lewis, one of the Lakers’ rookies, played eight minutes and pulled one. It was his only contribution to LA’s blowout loss.

The last time the four-time champ didn’t grab a rebound was on November 2, 2010, when he was with the Miami Heat. James played 32 minutes and finished with 20 points, 12 assists, two steals and one block. The two other times he failed to get a single board was in 2004 in his rookie season in the NBA.

LeBron James played 33 minutes against the Utah Jazz on March 19, 2004. He had 14 points, seven assists, two steals and one block. On Feb. 7 of the same year, he had 14 points, six assists, four steals and one block versus the Washington Wizards in 33 minutes.

LeBron James shot well in the LA Lakers’ blowout loss to the Philadelphia 76ers

LeBron James started poorly against the Philadelphia 76ers. He only had two points in eight minutes. The highlight of that quarter was breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record for most minutes played in the NBA including the playoffs. Philly raced to a 32-19 advantage after one quarter partly due to James’ inept offense.

To his credit, James only got better. He had 11 points in the second quarter and finished the game with 18. “King James” made 8-12 attempts and went 1-1 from deep. The Sixers were just so dominant that nothing he did seemed to make a dent in Philly’s sizzling-hot night.

Joel Embiid was again the Sixers’ best player. The reigning MVP finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal. In a much-anticipated matchup against Anthony Davis, the Defensive Player of the Year favorite, Embiid was just overwhelming.

It’s not often that LeBron James’ team loses when he’s shooting well. Tonight was one of those rare occasions. The LA Lakers will be hoping they’ll get a much better result on Wednesday when they take on the Pistons in Detroit.