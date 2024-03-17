LeBron James hyped with Eddie House’s emotional reaction to Jaelen’s clutch shot vs San Diego 

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James was excited after witnessing former NBA player Eddie House celebrate his son Jaelen's clutch shot in New Mexico's game against San Diego State on Saturday, March 16.

House was all pumped up after his son scored a bucket down the lane with 1:23 left in the contest, to extend the Lobos' lead to 64-59 over the Aztecs. New Mexico went on to win the game 68-61 to claim the Mountain West title. Senior Jaelen House led the way with 28 points, to go along with five rebounds and three steals.

LeBron James caught what happened and took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the excitement of one-time NBA champion House (Boston/2008). 'The King' captioned the post:

"I love that!!!"

LeBron James' understanding the joy of a father watching his son perform well on the court is natural. The King is in the same bracket, with his son currently a part of collegiate basketball. James' eldest son, Bronny, is a freshman for the USC Trojans.

James, 39, has made it known that he hopes to play alongside his son in the NBA before he calls it career. He also follows Bronny's games and is often seen courtside for his eldest son's games.

In his freshman year with the Trojans, Bronny has been averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.4 minutes.

His collegiate career was put in jeopardy last summer after he suffered a cardiac arrest while training with his team. He has since recovered and is reportedly contemplating applying for the NBA draft this year.

LeBron James' agent said Bronny to consider team interest in deciding to enter NBA draft

It remains to be seen if LeBron James' son Bronny will push through with his decision to enter the NBA rookie draft this year. But the NBA superstar's agent, Rich Paul, said Bronny will only push through depending on team interest.

Speaking to ESPN, and published on the Daily Mail, James' agent Paul said:

"I don't value a young player getting into the lottery as much as I do getting him on the right team in the right developmental situation. LeBron wants Bronny to be his own man."

James' prior admission that he wants to play alongside Bronny has also sparked rumors that teams could look to sign the son in a bid to attract LeBron to the team as well. Such developments has pointed to the fact that Bronny may apply for the draft following his freshman year with the USC Trojans.

Before landing in USC, Bronny played for Sierra Canyon High School.