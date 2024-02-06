Marcus Jordan’s girlfriend, Larsa Pippen's $24,000 Hermes bag meets champagne celebrations

Marcus Jordan and his girlfriend Larsa Pippen can be termed by many as role models for luxury couples. The hyped couple is in the news for their Paris tour and their exploration of one of the most famous Louis Vuitton stores in the French capital.

Larsa posts more often on social media and keeps her fans and followers updated on her adventure. Recently, the Real Housewives of Miami star posted an exquisite new story on her Instagram account giving a glimpse of the luxury she owns.

She shared a snap of her holding a glass of champagne at a restaurant while sitting around the red-themed sofas. Along with the drink, there was a Hermes Kelly Sellier bag sitting in the background on the table.

Priced at $24,000 on the retail website, the limited edition collectors Kelly bag is a rare find. The black bag of sophistication rocks a slip pocket on the back for easy access to put keys and any smaller accessories. However, Larsa also tagged Michael Coste in her upload. Coste is a well-known name in the fashion industry for his earlier association with the luxury brand Hermes.

Larsa Pippen revealed her beauty secret recently

Larsa Pippen has been the subject of much attention due to her relationship with Marcus Jordan. The former spouse of NBA All-Star Scottie Pippen has had to address many inquiries about the age difference between herself and her current partner.

She recently posted a teaser on her Instagram account, hinting at an upcoming discussion where she will reveal the secrets behind maintaining her beauty at 49 years of age. The clip is from an upcoming episode of the podcast 'Uncut and Uncensored with Caroline Stanbury,' hosted by Caroline Stanbury.

When The Real Housewives of Dubai star Stanbury asked:

"If you could tell any of the girls out there what your biggest beauty secret is on staying young? Do you have tips? Because you look bloody amazing."

Larsa Pippen emphasized the role of sleep in her being well-rested and said:

"I believe in sleep, to be honest with you Caroline. You could do everything anything but I feel like if you don't get enough rest, I feel like my face doesn't look good if I am not well rested."

Further, when asked about how many hours it takes to feel well rested, Pippen said:

"I feel I need like nine hours."

