With Mikey Williams in headlines after being charged with five felony charges, his shoe deal with Puma quickly came under fire. Each felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon carries a six-month sentence if Williams is convicted. As a result, his basketball career could be over.

Should he wind up getting dropped by Puma, he could end up missing out on a considerable amount of money. At the time the deal was announced, no figures were provided; however it was confirmed that he was on a multi-year deal.

According to reports, Williams currently has an NIL valuation of $3.3 million. When the deal with Puma was announced, industry expert Matt Powell discussed how much the deal could be worth, as quoted by FootwearNews:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“If they keep the money reasonably smart here, this is a good strategy. If I can sign Mikey Williams for $10,000 a year and give him some free stuff and have him be inclined to want to wear my brand when he becomes a pro, that’s a positive for the brand. If brands are going to start paying high school kids millions of dollars, they’re out of their minds.”

On the high end, Powell estimated that Williams could earn $50,000 per year.

Memphis Tigers mascot

Looking back at the announcement of Mikey Williams' deal with Puma

When the deal was announced in October 2021, Williams was the first American high school basketball player to sign a deal with Puma. The deal was more than just a footwear deal, however, with an apparel component also included.

At the time, Williams agent, Vice President of Excel Sports Matt Davis, spoke about the groundbreaking deal between his client and Puma:

"This one is special because it's the first of its kind, and no other high school basketball athlete has a shoe deal with a global footwear brand. When Mikey signed with Excel, we approached the marketplace just as we would for a professional athlete, and that has paved the way for Mikey and other NIL athletes."

Whistle @WhistleSports Mikey Williams just got a MULTIYEAR endorsement deal with PUMA Mikey Williams just got a MULTIYEAR endorsement deal with PUMA 👀 👟 https://t.co/4cXL11e3Xk

(Suggested Reading: Fans react to body cam footage showing teen accuse Ja Morant of assault)

With the ultimate goal of making the NBA, Mikey Williams knew that the Puma deal was the first big step towards superstardom. He was quoted by ESPN as saying:

"I am excited to join the Puma family this early in my basketball journey. Puma really understands how to mix hoops and culture, two things I am passionate about."

As the young star looks ahead to his April 20 court appearance, only time will tell how things play out.

Poll : 0 votes