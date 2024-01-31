Months after showing interest in Las Vegas franchise, Shaquille O'Neal open to owning any available NBA team

Sometime in October last year, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal expressed interest in owning an NBA franchise based in Las Vegas. The idea of running a team in Nevada came about when his former teammate LeBron James also expressed doing so. O'Neal initially wanted to have his own team but is open to the idea of partnering up with LeBron or anyone looking to create a franchise in Vegas.

After months of expressing interest in a team out of Las Vegas, Shaquille O'Neal is still fixated on owning an NBA team but doesn't mind where the team would be located. According to sources, his goal at the moment is to simply be involved with any team that's available and could accommodate him.

Previously, O'Neal held a minority ownership position in the Sacramento Kings but had to divest his stake on assuming the role of a brand ambassador for WynnBET, citing ownership regulations. He has expressed his desire to pursue majority ownership in an NBA team in the future.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA expansion team coming to Las Vegas is likely to happen

For a while now, Las Vegas has been one of those places that have constantly come up regarding expansion teams. That's because Nevada has been the home of the Summer League since 2004. Recently, Sin City became the new home for the newly established NBA In-Season Tournament.

Examining the data, it's evident that Las Vegas, boasting a population exceeding two million, has emerged as a thriving market. The arrival of the Golden Knights in 2017, strategically placed by the NHL, has sparked immense popularity, with attendance soaring to 103.9% capacity—an extraordinary figure.

Despite ranking low in the NFL's attendance standings, the Raiders, transplanted from Oakland in 2020, consistently draw crowds of over 62,000 per game. Plans for a baseball stadium, still in the developmental stages, are projected to accommodate around 33,000 spectators.

The NBA is poised to enter the scene. While the league had resisted expansion in recent times, citing the need for a fresh collective bargaining agreement (now accomplished) and forthcoming media rights deal, the tide is shifting. Expansion to two teams seems likely, with Las Vegas and Seattle emerging as prime contenders, according to insiders.

Commissioner Adam Silver has been transparent about the prospect, acknowledging Las Vegas as a promising market for exploration. Silver also recognizes the enduring enthusiasm of Seattle fans longing for the league's return to their city. Presently, there are no formal commitments, but both markets are under consideration for potential expansion.

With two expansions potentially coming soon, Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James are more than likely to get involved. Having only a few seasons left in him, James owning an NBA team would be the perfect way to retire from basketball.

As for O'Neal, considering how he's a successful entrepreneur in his own right, any potential expansion team should be looking forward to his leadership.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!