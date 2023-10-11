"On repeat": LeBron James' wife Savannah James soaks in 'morning vibes' while listening to artist under Snoop Dogg's label

LeBron James is recognized as one of the greatest NBA players, and his family also gets to share the spotlight with him. For instance, Bronny and Bryce, LeBron's sons, are NBA prospects looking to build their way toward a career in the league.

Even LeBron's wife, Savannah James, is in the spotlight while managing her business ventures.

She recently posted a picture of her listening to an October London song that featured Snoop Dogg and LaToiya Williams on her Instagram story. London is a singer signed under "Death Row Records," Dogg's label.

"This morning vibes ... On repeat," Savannah James' post on IG.

Savannah James' Instagram story post

LeBron James' wife can be seen driving while listening to the song titled "Mulholland Drive." Additionally, she considers the song enjoyable for the day.

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, prefers to keep herself out of the limelight

Despite being seen with her husband at public events or family dinners, Savannah James prefers a private life. In an interview with The Cut's Sylvia Obell, she talked about how she wants to support the success and happiness of her family.

"That time, to be honest, was spent pouring into my boys," Savannah James said, "I just wanted to enjoy being a mom and supporting my husband. I wasn't comfortable with putting myself out [there]."

The mother of three kids and a wife to a 19-time NBA All-Star talked about her personal growth and journey.

"I've gone to therapy," Savannah James said, "doing anything just to find out more about myself and the way my brain functions in certain situations. I am a woman getting to a certain age, and I need to be aging like the most amazing 19-whatever vintage wine on the market."

"I took a super-heavy intention with my health," she added, "moving my body, doing things that may sound weird, juicing for three months. I went on a detox program. I enjoyed it. I felt like I could tap into meditation, and my mind was much clearer. I could make decisions I feel I might have been wavering with had I not done it."

She continues on this personal journey alongside a loving family. For Savannah James, those are more than enough for her in this life she has. From her point of view, she feels that she doesn't need to be in the spotlight as much as the rest of the other family members.