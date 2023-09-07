Shocking scandal emerges as a fake photographer foundation implicated in Michael Jordan jersey scam

One of Michael Jordan's game-used jerseys has recently been identified as a fake. Apparently, the culprits doctored a picture of Jordan using the jersey and made it seem like the documentation was captured by a prominent dead photographer. According to the Action Network, MeiGray found that the pictures were fake and immediately pulled the jersey from authentication.

The jersey in question was claimed to be worn by Jordan in the 1996 NBA Eastern Conference Finals. MeiGray solely relied on images provided by a foundation allegedly linked to a deceased photographer, but the photographer's family denied the existence of such a foundation. Subsequently, the foundation has erased its online presence.

If the jersey was genuine, its worth could have surged dramatically, increasing from its initial purchase price of nearly $27,000 in August to an estimated $1 million.

This remarkable growth in value would have occurred because the game-used memorabilia would have been the only item of its kind from the 1996 NBA postseason to become available in the market.

A look back at Michael Jordan's 1996 postseason

Gary Payton vs Michael Jordan (right)

Michael Jordan, who made a midseason comeback to the Chicago Bulls during the 1994-95 season, had a clear objective: to regain the NBA championship.

Right from the start of the 1996 playoffs, it was apparent that Jordan's determination to win was unwavering. The Bulls wrapped up the regular season with an astonishing 72-10 record, a historic feat in NBA annals.

Jordan played a pivotal role in this remarkable achievement, showcasing not only his leadership but also his scoring prowess. That earned him his eighth scoring title, with an impressive average of 30.4 points per game.

His playoff journey commenced with a first-round matchup against the Miami Heat, whom Chicago dispatched with ease in a three-game sweep. Jordan's competitive spirit was evident, as he averaged 32.3 points per game in the series, setting the tone for what would lie ahead.

In the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Bulls faced a resilient New York Knicks team. Jordan's scoring outbursts, including a memorable 44-point performance in Game 3, helped Chicago secure a 4-1 series win. His ability to rise to the occasion under pressure was unparalleled.

In the Eastern Conference Finals, the Bulls were up against the Orlando Magic, the same team that had ousted Chicago from the playoffs the year before. Despite a setback in the series opener, the Bulls made an impressive comeback, clinching victory in the next four games to seal their berth in the NBA Finals.

In the NBA Finals, the Chicago Bulls faced off against the Seattle SuperSonics, led by Gary Payton. Jordan outperformed Payton, boasting an average of 27.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Chicago emerged victorious, securing the championship, and Michael Jordan added his fourth championship ring to his illustrious career.