LA Lakers' star LeBron James' left calf contusion sidelined him for the Sunday matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, one NBA fan joked that the power forward missed the game because of his wife Savannah James, whose black outfit was admired by many on social media.

While some marveled at the 37-year-old's all-black look, one fafn poked lighthearted fun at the four-time NBA champion by saying it was the reason why James missed the Sunday game.

The fan took to Twitter to share his thoughts on James sitting out the game, which the Lakers won 116-110.

This was followed by a few more responses coming in, all admiring Savannah James:

NBA fans were in awe of Savannah James' stunning outfit

Earlier, there were a few who felt James missing the game could be a blow for the Lakers, while others believed this was a lost cause well before tip-off.

Lakers fans weren't too optimistic about the team upon learning that LeBron James wasn't playing

However, despite James missing the game, the Lakers got the better of the Blazers. The fourth quarter saw the visitors give LA a scare as they started with a 10-0 run and close down the 14-point lead from the third quarter. However, it was an Anthony Davis show as he closed out the game for the Purple and Gold with a double-double. He ended his evening with 30 points and 13 rebounds, while the rest of the starters all propped up double figures on the points section.

LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers have a tough slate of games coming up

The Lakers are now 5-5, courtesy of their win against the Blazers. However, they are not quite out of the woods yet. They play the Memphis Grizzlies in their second In-Season Tournament matchup, followed by a regular-season matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

The rest of their November calendar sees them take on the Houston Rockets and the Blazers again. The Utah Jazz will be their opponents in their third In-Season, soon after which they face the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Detroit Pistons.

With stern challenges lined up, there is no doubt the Lakers need more bodies on the field, especially LeBron James, who continues to shoulder the majority of the offensive load with Davis. The Lakers' biggest strength is in their defense, and with Jarred Vanderbilt out, they will have to shore up on the end with the remaining resources.

James has played nine of the Lakers' 10 games so far, averaging 25.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. He has the perfect foil in Davis (23.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks).