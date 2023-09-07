Stephen A. Smith salutes Shannon Sharpe as First Take blasts off with 727K viewers on Day 1

American sports TV personality and journalist Stephen A. Smith lauded new First Take partner Shannon Sharpe following his good debut outing on the recently reorganized show.

The two fiery panelists, as expected, had a very lively banter, which was well received by viewers.

In a tweet following their first show together, Stephen A. Smith gave some love to Shannon Sharpe, writing:

“Just wanted to take a moment to give some love to my man @ShannonSharpe. Why? Because I’m his first day in the job, @FirstTake did 727K Viewers. It’s our 2nd-Highest rated show of the year, so ya still got some climbing to do, my brother! Just kidding. Welcome aboard bro! Let’s keep bringing it”

Prior to joining Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take, three-time Super Bowl champion Sharpe was part of the FS1 show Undisputed for seven years, where he became known for his back-and-forth with another popular sports media personality, Skip Bayless.

The football player-turned-TV panelist is reportedly set to appear on First Take twice a week to debate NFL with Smith, and is looking to replicate the same success that he had with Bayless.

Watch: Shannon Sharpe addresses Stephen A. Smith as 'Skip' Bayless minutes into First Take debut

All-Pro footballer and three-time Super Bowl winner Shannon Sharpe's First Take debut was well received by the viewers.

His NFL banter with the show’s longtime panelist Stephen A. Smith was every bit lively and engaging, while also providing some funny moments along the way.

One of these was when Sharpe accidentally called Smith 'Skip,' when discussing the game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

Check out Sharpe calling Smith by his former co-host's name below:

After realizing his mistake, Sharpe took a pause, and said sorry, with Smith assuring him it was alright.