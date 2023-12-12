Steve Kerr offers humble response to Suns’ DJ's rant remix

Steve Kerr recently found himself as the butt end of a joke when a Phoenix Suns DJ used a previous rant of the five-time NBA champ in one of his songs. An unsuspecting Kerr was apparently sent the clip quite a few times, leading to media members asking the famed coach his thoughts. Rather than lose his cool, Kerr seemed pretty unphased by the situation.

Earlier this season, Steve Kerr complained to media members about the noise levels in the Phoenix Suns' arena. As he explained, the thumping bass gave Footprint Center a club-like atmosphere that made it hard for him to hear.

This week, when the Phoenix Suns hosted the Sacramento Kings, the DJ on hand flashed a smile before playing a remix that included Steve Kerr's rant. While speaking to media members, Kerr addressed the situation ahead of the Warriors-Suns game on Tuesday night.

"Trust me, I know, I had about 100 people send me the tweet. ... I think it was hilarious, I love it. We're in the entertainment business and stuff like that is great. ... I may have to respond with something of my own. We'll see what that is. I got to have something ready."

Looking at the Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns game on the heels of Steve Kerr's comments

As previously mentioned, the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns will collide in a highly anticipated Western Conference matchup on Tuesday. Heading into the game, the stakes are high for both teams, with the Suns in ninth place, and the Warriors in 11th.

In addition to the fact that Kevin Durant will be facing off against his old team, the game will see the Suns look to snap a two-game skid. In the team's Friday night game against the Sacramento Kings, they dropped to a 114-106 loss, marking their second straight.

On the flip side, for the Golden State Warriors, the game will see them look to bounce back from an overtime loss to the OKC Thunder on Friday. After four hard-fought quarters and an overtime period, the Thunder picked up a 138-136 win.

The game will also notably feature Bradley Beal, who is expected to return from a back injury tonight. So far, the longtime All-Star has played in just three games this season, making his addition to the lineup a welcome one.

Although fans will be eagerly awaiting Steve Kerr's response to the DJ with the pair in the same building, DJ Chris Villa says it's all respect between the two.

