"Tasha going crazy right now": LeBron James stunned by Mystics' Natasha Cloud's explosive 33-point performance in Game 2 loss to Liberty

Leading into Game 2 of the playoff series between the New York Liberty and Washington Mystics, Natasha Cloud vowed to be Sabrina Ionescu’s “nightmare.” After Ionescu’s sizzling hot performance in Game 1, Cloud and the Mystics wanted to contain her and try to even their playoff round.

Washington’s fiery guard did more than help limit Ionescu, she also exploded on the offensive end. Cloud’s Game 2 masterpiece was enough for LeBron James to tweet:

“Tasha going crazy right now!!!!”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Natasha Cloud “going crazy” didn’t start in overtime. She had been in that stage since the first quarter when she scored 11 points of the Mystics’ 18 points. Cloud went toe-to-toe against New York superstar Breanna Stewart who had 11 of her own as well.

Cloud also delivered on her promise to be a “nightmare” on the defensive end. The longtime Mystic shut down Sabrina Ionescu in the first play of the game by blocking her layup.

The game went into the halftime break with the New York Liberty leading 46-35. Washington would claw back into the game by winning the second half 41-30 to force overtime. Natasha Cloud already had a playoff career-high 26 points after scoring on a drive to give the Mystics a 67-63 lead in the fourth quarter.

Expand Tweet

Cloud was unquestionably the best player of the game on both ends of the floor. The 2019 champ became the first player in Mystics history to hit at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in a playoff game. She had a hand (scored/assisted) on a staggering 53 of Washington’s 85 points.

After Sabrina Ionescu torched the Mystics with 29 points in Game 1, Cloud was a big reason the WNBA’s deadliest shooter was held to just 11 points in Game 2. The Barclays Center crowd, which roots for the Liberty, gave her a standing ovation after the game ended.

LeBron James would have appreciated the kind of show Natasha Cloud put in despite the tough loss to the New York Liberty.

LeBron James could keep watching the WNBA playoffs

There are still some interesting storylines and players that could keep LeBron James riveted to WNBA action. The New York Liberty will advance to the semifinals of the playoffs for the first time since 2015. New York’s duo of Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu will always catch attention.

Expand Tweet

“King James” could also be one of those who are waiting to see if the Las Vegas Aces will repeat as champs. The Aces haven’t been quite as dominant as last season but they have legit chances of repeating.

LeBron James is a big supporter of the WNBA. Now that the league is in the playoffs, he could be looking to catch another superb performance like the one Natasha Cloud put on display.

Also read: Enes Freedom shreds Natasha Cloud for America is ‘trash’ narrative: “I’m not saying America is perfect”