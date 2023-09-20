"Was getting death threats": Lakers' $500,000,000-worth owner reveals shocking details regarding fan outrage after rough start last season

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has been largely popular with fans during her time as the LA Lakers' owner. With a net worth of $500 million, Buss may not be the wealthiest of NBA owners, however, she continues her father's work. Despite her popularity, the start of last season didn't do her any favors with fans.

While she may be popular with fans, Buss revealed that the Lakers' struggles last season resulted in widespread outrage. After starting the season 0-5, the team went on to go just 3-10 through their first 13 games.

Although they managed to turn things around late in the season, and made some big blockbuster deals at the trade deadline, Buss felt the heat from fans. She explained during a recent interview with The Athletic that there were moments where she felt like she wouldn't make it through the season.

In addition to the hatred she saw on social media, she also received death threats for the team's shortcomings. Speaking on the Athletic's "Winning Time" NBA podcast, Buss stated,

"Last season started out really tough, it was like, 'I'm not going to survive this, this is going to be really rough.' I was getting death threats, and then the team, something just clicked and Anthony Davis being healthy, there's an argument to be made that he was the best player in the NBA when he was playing."

According to Buss, things clicked for the Lakers after their rocky start to the year. With some big blockbuster trade deadline moves combined with some luck when it came to players staying healthy, the team made it into the postseason. Although they came up short of a title, they built considerable momentum toward this year.

Looking at the time Jeanie Buss received hate mail from former a Lakers fan in 2020

Unfortunately, the hate mail and death threats that Jeanie Buss received early on last season amid the Lakers struggles weren't the only ones she's received. Over the years, overly passionate sports fans have taken things too far and crossed the line.

In 2020, Buss took to social media to share a letter that was sent to her from a self-proclaimed former LA fan. In a letter filled with racist hate-filled comments, the man targeted Buss for how she and the NBA have paid players in recent years.

She wrote on Instagram she had held her tongue regarding some of the hate mail she's received in the past, but this letter had gone too far. Along with a photo of the note, Buss wrote,

"After much thought, I decided to share this letter I received on Monday so that everyone can see the hate is real and living out there. This is happening in our world TODAY. It's real and it exists..."

