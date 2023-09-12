Watch: Fans go wild as Kevin Durant becomes the latest NBA superstar to join Drake on stage in recent concert

Kevin Durant of the Phoenix is the latest NBA superstar to join Drake on his famous walk before a concert in Austin, Texas. Fans inside the Moody Center at the University of Texas went crazy for Drake, as well as Durant, who is a former Longhorns player.

In the video below, Drake was at his first stop in Texas for his It's All a Blur tour. It was a two-night event and Durant was present in one of them. He joined LeBron James and Suns teammate Devin Booker as NBA superstars at Drake's concert this offseason.

Durant and Drake have formed a friendship over the years. The American rapper has a great relationship with many NBA superstars. He often watches games on the sidelines and even gets game-worn jerseys. He was courtside when Durant tore his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals and tried to console the then-Golden State Warriors superstar.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

As for why Kevin Durant is popular in Texas, he used to play for the Longhorns. He suited up for them during the 2006–07 college season wherein he averaged 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

It was his lone campaign in Texas but they made it to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed. They defeated New Mexico State in the first round but lost to USC in an upset in the next round. Durant foregoed the final three years of his college eligibility and entered the NBA draft.

Before he became the second overall pick in 2007, KD won the National Player of the Year Award, the John R. Wooden Award and the Naismith College Player of the Year Award. He was the first-ever freshman to win those awards.

Also Read: "I am so sick right now" - Kevin Durant heartbroken as Aaron Rodgers suffers potentially season-ending injury in NFL season opener

Kevin Durant has nothing but praise for Drake

In an appearance on the Knuckleheads podcast in 2021, Kevin Durant discussed his friendship with Drake and how he ended up on the music video for Laugh Now, Cry Later. KD also praised Drake's skills as a basketball player.

"First of all, he's a real student of the game, and he respects the game of basketball," Durant said. "And you can hear it in his music too. But he's just good, I don't wanna say good, he's great, beyond good at what he does. He's great at the skill of rapping to make songs, to put together flows.

"And definitely, the video we put together was all his idea, how he came up with it. He just hit me up with, 'I got a scene I want to shoot and I wanna shoot it with you.' And I'm like, 'Of course, brother!'"

Also Read: "Iron Man assembling the Avengers" - NBA fans react to LeBron James recruiting Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and other superstars for 2024 Paris Olympics