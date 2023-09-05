Watch: Stephen A. Smith hysterically uses name tag in second episode on-air with Shannon Sharpe after latter addresses him as 'Skip' Bayless

During his "First Take" debut, Shannon Sharpe accidentally called Stephen A. Smith "Skip." On their second day on air together, the longtime host decided to have some fun with the situation.

Instead of getting mad over the slip-up, Stephen A. Smith has opted to joke about the matter. When First Take went live on Tuesday morning, he put on a name tag to ensure it doesn't happen again.

The two couldn't help but laugh as Sharpe is still finding his footing with ESPN. As everyone knows, he was the co-host on "Undisputed" with Skip Bayless for years before leaving the network earlier this summer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Stephen A. Smith handled Shannon Sharpe slip up like a professional

As someone who has been on TV for some time now, Stephen A. Smith could have got upset with being called the wrong name. However, he's handled the situation like a complete professional.

Other hosts might have gotten mad at being called their competitior's name, but not in this case. Even in the moment, Stephen A. did not press Shannon Sharpe. Instead, he did his best to keep him calm during his long-awaited ESPN debut.

Expand Tweet

As Stephen A. does, he took this situation and made sure to have fun with it. Throwing on the name tag was a good bit that fans and viewers enjoyed. Even Sharpe loved it once he realized what his co-host was doing.

Instances like this prove what a great host Stephen A. is. With this stunt, he's completely changed the story and made it funny. Now, instead of people harping on Sharpe calling him the wrong name, they've moved on to his response.

Given their relationship, it's not shocking that Stephen A. didn't get caught up in this slip-up. When Sharpe left FS1, he made it clear he wanted him on the air with him on ESPN.

At the end of the day, Stephen A. knew Sharpe didn't do it on purpose. More than likely it was nerves that got the best of him. Many were waiting anxiously to see him partner up with Stephen A., putting a lot of pressure on the former NFL tight end.

Now that they've been able to laugh off this incident, the two can get back to finding their footing together as they look to continue growing First Take.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)