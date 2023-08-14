“We have leadership like LeBron James & Anthony Davis” – Lakers coach Darvin Ham Ham lays out championship aspirations for next season

This season, the LA Lakers found themselves four wins away from being back in the NBA Finals. Heading into 2024, head coach Darvin Ham has his sights set on chasing a title.

Since their finals win in 2020, it's been a rocky road for the LA Lakers. They gave up depth for star power, and it did not net them the results they hoped. From there, it took time to get a proper supporting cast around their star duo again.

With the pieces in place once again, LA feels they're in a position to be in the title hunt once again. While speaking with ESPN, Darvin Ham stated that this current group has the ideal mix of leadership and talent.

“We have leadership like LeBron James and Anthony Davis; some of the talent we were able to bring back in Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell," Ham said.

“Then, you think about the guys we added in Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes. I think the sky is the limit for what we will be able to do."

Do the LA Lakers have a shot at the NBA title this upcoming season?

Following an impressive offseason, the LA Lakers should be talked about when it comes to title contenders. They are fresh off a deep playoff run, and managed to upgrade their roster in free agency.

The biggest thing for LA in terms of contending will be health. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will need to be on the floor consistently if they're going to be taken seriously. This might be a big ask for a 39-year-old getting ready to enter his 21st season.

From a roster standpoint, LA has the pieces to make it work. They managed to put an array on length and shooting around their star duo. One of their biggest pickups was Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent. As a sharpshooter who can play off the ball, he is the ideal point guard in a LeBron-led lineup.

The Lakers might have the talent to make it work, but their road to a title won't be easy. Their biggest threat is the team that knocked them out this year, the Denver Nuggets. Following their finals win, they're in a prime position to repeat as champions.

It's still too early to really know, but on paper, LA has all the makings of a possible contender.

