"We might lose our friendship": Stephen A. Smith makes an exception as declares he'll never advise Snoop Dogg to "Stay off the Weed"

Stephen A. Smith and Snoop Dogg have been friends for years. The legendary rapper sometimes appears on Smith’s “First Take” on ESPN as he is also a sports fanatic and a big fan of the LA Lakers. The friends have excellent chemistry on national TV but they’ve likely had better times off of it.

The sports talk show host sometimes argues with his good friend’s basketball takes but on his podcast, he didn’t bother to go against him. There’s probably one area where Smith will not dare touch the iconic “Drop It Like It’s Hot” singer.

Here’s what Stephen A. Smith had to say to his friend:

“Snoop Dogg, my brother, y’all know how tight we are. I saw a video of him recently. He revealed that he smokes about 11 blunts per day. He showed off his collection.

"That’s Snoop Dogg doing what Snoop Dogg does. I will never tell him: “Stay off the Weed!!!” I’ll never tell him that. We might lose our friendship if I told him that. … It does not impede his ability to earn an honest living so I ain’t knocking him.”

The First Take host brought up his rapper’s love for weed following Chris “Mad Dog" Russo's revelation on the said show. Russo admitted that he had a cocktail and put half of “gummy” in it to spice things up. He later called a bookie named “Fat Rob” to bet “10 dimes” on the Deion Sanders-coached Colorado Buffaloes.

On Saturday afternoon, the unbeaten Buffs will take on the spotless Oregon Ducks. Russo is planning to finish that half of the gummy together with another drink as he watches the game.

Stephen A. Smith knows “Mad Dog” is no Snoop Dogg when it comes to weed. He’s a little worried about what will happen to his “First Take” co-host on Saturday.

Snoop Dogg once told Stephen A. Smith that Steph Curry might be the greatest point guard ever over Magic Johnson

After the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings in the playoffs, Snoop Dogg joined Stephen A. Smith on “First Take” for some basketball talk. The rapper, who is one of the Lakers’ most popular and loyal supporters, had this to say about Steph Curry:

“I was actually happy for Steph (Curry) because I always felt like he never gets the true respect that he deserves as far as being a killer when the time matters the most. He showed up when the time was necessary.

“He’s the one that’s closest to Kobe [Bryant] because he has that killer instinct and he knows when to turn it on. … He may be the greatest point guard of all time and Magic Johnson is my guy.”

"The Life of the Party" hitmaker eventually said that Johnson has to be the GOAT point guard but Curry is right up there with him. The take surprised Stephen A. Smith but the analyst didn’t vehemently protest about the rapper’s analysis.

