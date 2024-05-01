Why is Kristaps Porzingis not playing tonight against Miami Heat? Former All-Star’s latest injury update for Game 5 (May 1)

Kristaps Porzingis will be the Boston Celtics’ most expensive cheerleader in Game 5 against the Miami Heat. The Latvian has been ruled out for at least multiple games after he strained his right calf two nights ago in South Beach. Al Horford, which has been the case this season when Porzingis is unavailable, will take over the starting center role.

Porzingis’ absence hardly surprised basketball fans after he limped out of the court in Game 4. The former All-Star was supposed to run a pick-and-roll with Jaylen Brown when he suddenly stopped, grimacing in pain. He promptly signaled to Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla to take him out.

Miami Heat fans who saw him struggle back to the locker room gave him a smattering of appreciative applause.

Calf issues have been part of Kristaps Porzingis' season

The Boston Celtics knew they had to be extremely careful with Kristaps Porzingis, considering his injury history. They carefully monitored his minutes and even shelved him either at the start or the end of a back-to-back set. Still, he couldn’t completely shake off his stubborn calf problems.

Porzingis even had to tape his left calf in the series versus the Miami Heat. However, it was the issue on the other side that forced him to an early exit.

Boston Celtics fans have to be worried considering the news that came out after imaging was done on his calf. Kristaps Porzingis is reportedly suffering the same strain on the calf that has forced the Milwaukee Bucks to shelve Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“The Greek Freak” hasn’t played a minute in the postseason even as the Bucks trail the Indiana Pacers 3-2 in their series. Porzingis could be out for 3-6 weeks based on multiple reports.

The Celtics have enough frontcourt depth while waiting for Kristaps Porzingis to return

Boston Celtics president of basketball operation Brad Stevens made two underrated moves this year to bolster his team’s frontline. He traded for former Memphis Grizzlies bruiser Xavier Tillman and then converted Neemias Queta’s two-way contract into a regular one. The transactions hardly registered on the radar but the Celtics are prepared for the playoffs with those unglamorous transactions.

The Celtics still have Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis’ usual backup when the Latvian doesn’t start. Luke Kornet is still available, giving the team a solid stable of big men. Horford is quite capable but Joe Mazzulla can’t afford to run him to the ground.

Without Porzingis, Boston’s road to the championship got more complicated. But, they may have enough to hold the fort while they wait for his return.