“You gotta be fouled out” - Cam’ron and Mase hurl series of roasts at Skip Bayless for his sporting accolades.

Skip Bayless is often the target of much ridicule. The outspoken sports analyst has never shied away from criticizing athletes, and at the same time, he also likes to brag about his accomplishments.

On a recent episode of Skip's show “Undisputed”, he bragged about his youth basketball accomplishments. He claimed he was “athlete of the year” in eighth grade, led his AAU team in scoring, and earned MVP at basketball camp.

His bragging about his youth sports brought on plenty of trolls and online roasting, with rappers Mase and Cam’ron joining in on the fun.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The two rappers host a popular podcast and YouTube show called “It Is What It Is.” They took a segment to take out Bayless over his middle school trophies. The rappers took plenty of shots at the FOX Sports commentator.

“Skip you be reaching so much, you gotta be fouled out by now,” Mase said.

Mase wasn't the only one to get off a solid one-liner aimed at Bayless. Cam’ron also joined in on the bashing.

“Skip was playing JV as a junior, that’s illegal bro,” Cam’ron said.

He wasn't done yet. Cam'ron criticized Bayless for his age and the status of youth sports at the time he was playing.

“You were probably playing with no black people in Oklahoma, it was probably segregated,” Cam’ron said. “You played in black and white.”

The two rappers were also joined by O.J. Simpson. The former NFL running back also joined in on the Bayless bashing. He also questioned the competition during Bayless's playing days.

“Girls was playing in the eighth grade,” Simpson said. “I ain’t buying that.”

Does Skip Bayless use athletes for cool points?

The roasting also encompassed Bayless’ show “Undisputed.” Cam’Ron criticized Bayless for trying to hire black athletes and rappers like Lil’ Wayne for his show.

He believes Skip Bayless is attempting to obtain popularity by utilizing celebrities to raise his own profile. He giggled at the show's start, which included a blinged-out logo.

“Skip get the f**k out of here with those gold chains bro,” Cam’ron said. “You gotta stop.”

This is not the first time Skip Bayless has been roasted. It likely will not be the last either. He continues to battle his former partner, Stephen A. Smith, in a ratings war. Smith’s “First Take” on ESPN recently hired Skip Bayless’ former partner Shannon Sharpe, further driving the beef between the two.