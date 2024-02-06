"Your daddy not LeBron" - Stephen Jackson trashes Austin Rivers for dismissing idea of LeBron James-Bronny teaming up

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson doesn't pull his punches. When addressing Austin Rivers' comments about Bronny James' potential future in the league, Jackson supported Bronny while berating Rivers in a recent interview.

There have been a few iconic father-son duos in the league. Fans had a chance to see Dell Curry and his sons, Steph and Seth. There's also Doc Rivers, who was a star in the league, and his son Austin. For the James household, many are expecting them to be the first father-son duo to play together in the same team.

That's been the dream of the four-time champion, and it could come to fruition. However, Rivers shared his thoughts and believed that the best move for Bronny was to not play with his father.

"I don’t want to see Bronny play with his dad. I went through something similar… What happens is that everyone starts to discredit everything that you’ve done… I don’t want that negativity to come his way, he doesn’t deserve it," Rivers said.

The 31-year-old point guard out of Duke made valid points. After all, scrutiny has always followed LeBron throughout his career in the NBA. Giving a chance for Bronny to experience a normal career in the league is what Rivers wants the public to see.

But Jackson wasn't impressed with the comments made by the former first-round pick and shared his thoughts on an interview with Sideline Source

"And your daddy not LeBron. Shut up," Jackson said. "Difference is you trash, Bronny not. You can’t compare to him scrub."

Rivers hasn't responded to what Jackson had to say about him.

Stephen Jackson shares new take on Ben Simmons

Brooklyn Nets guard-forward Ben Simmons played against the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. Simmons was met with boos from the fans of his former team. The breakup between the guard and the team wasn't a fairy tale, which made fans change their perception regarding the three-time All-Star.

After the game, Simmons was asked about what he thinks about the reception he got from the fans. According to him, the experience was "funny" and he also said that he's focused on playing the game.

Stephen Jackson wasn't happy with how Simmons handled the situation and gave him a piece of advice.

"I just want him to stop worrying about what people are saying and play basketball…if you can get back out there and play, then play, and that'll shut everybody up. But don't complain about people talking, dog, when you have done so many things for us not to talk about," Jackson said.

The relationship between the Sixers fans and Simmons might take a while to repair. Until then, the NBA star must ignore all the noise and focus on basketball.

