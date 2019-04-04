×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Popovich ejected after just 63 seconds

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    04 Apr 2019, 08:32 IST
Popovich-Gregg-USNews-100918-ftr-getty
Gregg Popovich

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected just 63 seconds into San Antonio's matchup with the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

According to SportsNet, that was the fastest ejection for a coach in NBA history, beating the old record held by the Washington Wizards' Flip Saunders (106 seconds) in a game against the Boston Celtics on January 2, 2012.

This is the second straight game in which Popovich has been tossed. It was his 20th career ejection.

Popovich has a reason to be heated as the Spurs are fighting for their playoff-seeding lives in the Western Conference.

San Antonio came into Wednesday's matchup with the Nuggets in a tie with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the seventh playoff spot in the West.

The winner of the spot will likely get to face off with Denver in the first round.

It is not necessarily an easy matchup, but one that seems a lot more manageable than one with two-time defending NBA champions the Golden State Warriors.

And even with four games left on the schedule, the Spurs could still get to the sixth playoff spot with a good run, though it will be tough. Entering the day they were two games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed.

Omnisport
NEWS
Popovich ejected 63 seconds into game against Denver
RELATED STORY
Livid Popovich restrained after being ejected in Spurs' loss
RELATED STORY
Warriors' Cousins ejected for flagrant foul against Hornets
RELATED STORY
Spurs beat Pistons 119-107; Popovich ties Sloan
RELATED STORY
Cousins unfortunate to be ejected - Kerr
RELATED STORY
DeRozan leads Spurs past Cavs as team honors Ginobili
RELATED STORY
Popovich ties Riley for road wins; Spurs beat Wolves 116-113
RELATED STORY
Hield scores 26, helps Kings end 11-game skid in San Antonio
RELATED STORY
Popovich blasts 'pathetic' Spurs in bizarre exchange with reporters
RELATED STORY
Popovich hopes Spurs fans treat Leonard with 'respect'
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us