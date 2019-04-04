Popovich ejected after just 63 seconds

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected just 63 seconds into San Antonio's matchup with the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

According to SportsNet, that was the fastest ejection for a coach in NBA history, beating the old record held by the Washington Wizards' Flip Saunders (106 seconds) in a game against the Boston Celtics on January 2, 2012.

This is the second straight game in which Popovich has been tossed. It was his 20th career ejection.

Popovich has a reason to be heated as the Spurs are fighting for their playoff-seeding lives in the Western Conference.

San Antonio came into Wednesday's matchup with the Nuggets in a tie with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the seventh playoff spot in the West.

The winner of the spot will likely get to face off with Denver in the first round.

It is not necessarily an easy matchup, but one that seems a lot more manageable than one with two-time defending NBA champions the Golden State Warriors.

And even with four games left on the schedule, the Spurs could still get to the sixth playoff spot with a good run, though it will be tough. Entering the day they were two games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed.