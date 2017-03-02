Stoudemire apologises for 'joke' homophobic comments

Stoudemire has apologised for remarks which he said were all made with "a comedic undertone".

by Opta News 02 Mar 2017, 22:29 IST

Six-time NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire

Amar'e Stoudemire says he is sorry for his recent distasteful remarks about homosexuals, insisting he was joking.

Two days after receiving the Martin Luther King Jr. Award for “efforts to promote diversity and tolerance,” Stoudemire was asked by Israeli website Walla Sport how he would feel about having a gay team-mate.

The six-time NBA All-Star responded: "I'm going to shower across the street, make sure my change of clothes are around the corner. And I'm going to drive — take a different route to the gym.”

Stoudemire, who currently plays professionally in Israel, has now stated that his comments were made in jest.

"I want to apologise for my offensive comments against the LGBT community,” TMZ Sports quoted him as saying. "These remarks were taken from a larger interview where a reporter was asking me hypothetical questions, and all my answers had a comedic undertone.

"The answers I gave were meant to be taken as jokes and I am deeply sorry for offending anyone."

Stoudemire continued: "I am open to creating a dialogue to assist the fight the LGBT community encounters daily and will continue to focus on playing basketball."

Considering he already intimated those comments were a joke while stressing “there’s always a truth within a joke,” the apology feels hollow.