×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Warriors star Curry leaves Pelicans game with foot sprain

Omnisport
NEWS
News
143   //    10 Apr 2019, 07:14 IST
Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry left the Golden State Warriors' game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday with a foot sprain.

The Warriors star suffered the injury when he stumbled and fell in the first quarter. He went back to the locker room and the team later announced he would not return "for precautionary reasons."

Curry has struggled with lower leg injuries in the past. The Warriors, who have clinched first place in the Western Conference, will have to hope his latest issue doesn't hinder his playoff performance or availability.

Curry has missed 13 games this season. He suffered a groin strain in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in November, but has been relatively healthy for the better part of the season.

The two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champion is averaging 27.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 2018-19. He scored five points in nine minutes before exiting the game against New Orleans.

Golden State is set to finish regular season play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Warriors star Curry sets NBA record
RELATED STORY
Warriors win 9th straight behind Curry's 38 points
RELATED STORY
Warriors star Stephen Curry rested for Mavericks game
RELATED STORY
Stephen Curry scores 41 points as Warrior hold off Pelicans
RELATED STORY
Warriors rout Hornets, clinch 5th straight Pacific title
RELATED STORY
Curry scores 28, carries Warriors to 120-117 win over 76ers
RELATED STORY
Warriors overcome bizarre game from Curry to top Lakers
RELATED STORY
76ers C Marjanovic out with bone bruise, sprain
RELATED STORY
Warriors win ninth straight game
RELATED STORY
Durant, Curry lead Warriors to 10th straight victory
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us