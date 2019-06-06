×
Warriors star Thompson out of Game 3 due to hamstring injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    06 Jun 2019, 06:38 IST
Thompson-Klay-USNews-060219-ftr-getty
Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson will not be on the floor against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old, who is dealing with a strained hamstring, has been ruled out for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors, the team announced.

Thompson had been lobbying to play, according to an earlier report from ESPN.

"Obviously I would do anything I can to be out there, but it's all in [the training staff's] hands," Thompson told reporters one day before the game.

"If there's any pain, it will be a no-go just because of the position we're in. This could be a longer series, so there's no point in trying to go out there and re-aggravate it and potentially keep myself out of the whole entire finals instead of just one game."

Thompson suffered the injury early in the fourth quarter of Game 2 after he landed awkwardly while attempting a three-pointer. The Warriors went on to win that matchup 109-104, which evened the series at 1-1.

"I don't think anyone is 100 per cent healthy on both teams," Thompson said Tuesday. "But like I said before, you just have to, as cliche as it is, dig deep and realise we have months to rest after this and recover. For me, it's just about doing everything I can up until tipoff to be able to go because I hate missing games. I really do."

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant has not played since straining his calf in Game 5 of Golden State's second-round series against the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors are trying to win their third consecutive championship and fourth in five years.

