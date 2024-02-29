Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 29 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Coming off a big win against the LA Clippers Wednesday, the LA Lakers find themselves with a quick turnaround. LeBron James and company will be back in action again on Thursday night. This time, they'll be squaring off against the Washington Wizards.

Heading into the matchup, the Wizards have one of the worst records in the league. They are currently tied with the Detroit Pistons for the least wins this season (9). Dating back to January 31st, Washington is on the wrong end of a 12-game losing streak.

As for the Lakers, they find themselves battling for position in an air-tight Western Conference. They've performed well as of late, winning two of their last three games.

Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers injury reports:

Washington Wizards injury report for February 29, 2024

Heading into their matchup with the Lakers, the Washington Wizards have a handful of names on their injury report. Deni Avdija is questionable due to a left heel contusion. Meanwhile, Bilal Coulibaly and Isaiah Livers are both out.

LA Lakers injury report for February 29, 2024

At the time that this is being written, the Lakers have not yet submitted an injury report. This is likely due to the fact that they are in the second leg of a back-to-back. The team should have an updated report out later in the day Thursday.

Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

Washington Wizards starting lineup and depth chart

With Coulibaly and Avdija both out, the Wizards are going to have to tweak their starting lineup against the Lakers. Jordan Poole has come off the bench recently, but that might change now due to injuries. Corey Kispert and Johnny Davis are two other names to watch as potenital starters in this one.

Here is a current look at the Wizards depth chart as they prepare to take on LA:

Point Guard Tyus Jones Jordan Poole Jared Butler Shooting Guard Bilal Coulibaly (OUT) Landry Shamet Small Forward Deni Avdija (OUT) Johnny Davis Corey Kispert Power Forward Kyle Kuzma Eugene Omoruyi Patrick Baldwin Jr. Center Marvin Bagley III Richaun Holmes Anthony Gill

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

Since they just played the night before, the Lakers' starting lineup will likely remain the same. Darvin Ham's first unit is headline by a pair of star talents in LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Here is an updated look at LA's depth chart:

Point Guard D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Skylar Mays Shooting Guard Austin Reaves Max Christie Jalen Hood-Schifino Small Forward LeBron James Cam Reddish Power Forward Rui Hachimura Taurean Prince Center Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes Christian Wood (OUT)

Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers key matchups

Since the Wizards are in the midst of a rebuild, there aren't many eye-popping matchups to watch in this one. That said, one thing to monitor is Kyle Kuzma squaring off against his former team.

Kuzma spent the first four years of his career in LA before being traded to Washington for Russell Westbrook. As a top option, he's thrived with his new team. This season, Kuzma is averaging 22.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Seeing that he used to suit up for the Lakers, Kuzma might have extra motiviation to perform well in this matchup.