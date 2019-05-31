We barked a little bit – Green explains Drake exchange

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 31 // 31 May 2019, 12:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Canadian rapper and Toronto Raptors fan Drake

Draymond Green shrugged off his heated exchange with rapper Drake after the Golden State Warriors' loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, denying it was a "scuffle".

Green exchanged words with the Canadian hip-hop star and Raptors fan after the Warriors' 118-109 defeat at the Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

The Warriors star dismissed the importance the confrontation with Drake, who has already been at the centre of controversy during the playoffs for wandering on the sidelines and giving Raptors coach Nick Nurse an in-game shoulder massage.

"It wasn't really a scuffle because I didn't hit him and he didn't hit me, and I didn't push him and he didn't push me," Green told a news conference.

"We talked. We barked a little bit, but I wouldn't necessarily consider that a scuffle, not really what I personally would consider a scuffle."

Drake alluded to the incident in an Instagram post, which included a video of him appearing to interfere with the hair of Green's team-mate Stephen Curry.

"Steph Curry hair lint for sale on my eBay right now!!! username: DraymondShouldntWear23," he wrote.

While Green had a triple-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, Pascal Siakam led the Raptors to victory.

Advertisement

@pskills43 (32 PTS, 14-17 FGM) makes 11 CONSECUTIVE field goals, lifting the @Raptors over GSW in Game 1 of the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV! #WeTheNorth



Game 2: Sunday (6/2), 8:00pm/et, ABC & TSN pic.twitter.com/R3TvX8C2mg — NBA (@NBA) May 31, 2019

The 25-year-old forward finished with a team-high 32 points, earning praise from Green.

"I think he played an amazing game, obviously, but he got out in transition and our transition D [defense] was horrible, and I let him get in a rhythm in the first half, first quarter really," Green said.

"So, I've got to do a better job of taking his rhythm away, and I will, but he had a great game. But that's on me."

The Warriors will look to level the series in Game 2 in Toronto on Sunday.