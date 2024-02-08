As a freshman at USC, Bronny James' basketball career is just getting started. His game will have lots of time to improve from lackluster performances that have fallen short of expectations.

Let's look at three games where James performed poorly for USC in the 2023-24 season.

3 times Bronny James stumbled with poor performance for USC in 2023-24 college basketball season

#1. USC vs. Stanford (Jan. 6)

While the Trojans won this game 93-79, it was a performance to forget from Bronny James. In 20 minutes off the bench, he recorded two points after connecting on two free throws.

With the shaky performance, he finished with two points, two rebounds, one assist and two personal fouls. He had a brutal shooting display, finishing 0-4 from the field, including 0-3 from three-point range. He shot 40.0% from the free throw line, converting on two of his five attempts.

While James contributed on the defensive end with two steals, his poor shooting performance put this game on this list.

#2. USC vs. Washington State (Jan. 10)

Bronny James played 15 minutes in this 72-64 loss at home for USC against the Cougars. He couldn't manage to post a single point, finishing a subpar 0-3 from the field. He didn't attempt a free throw and recorded two rebounds and one assist.

His struggles continued on the defensive side, with James not recording a block or steal. He also finished with one turnover and one personal foul. This underwhelming performance is one of two games in which James has failed to record a point this season.

#3. USC vs. Colorado (Jan. 13)

Bronny James saw the worst shooting performance at USC in the 68-58 loss to Colorado. This was James' first start for USC and in 25 minutes, he shot a miserable 0-7 from the field, including 0-3 from beyond the arc.

He failed to reach the free throw line in this matchup and finished with a zero in the points column for the second time on the season.

He managed to tally two rebounds and one assist. This performance is arguably the biggest letdown for Bronny James in his collegiate career.