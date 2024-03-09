Caitlin Clark has pulled off another impressive season at Iowa in 2023-24. The point guard has been unanimously named the Big Ten Player of the Year for the third consecutive season and has also broken records with the Iowa Hawkeyes this season.

In the last couple of weeks, Clark has become the women's college basketball leading scorer and subsequently, the NCAA Division I leading scorer regardless of gender. She broke Kelsey Plum and Pete Maravich's record in the process, making a great name for herself.

Caitlin has commanded significant attention this season. Her performance on the court has ensured a sellout crowd for Iowa and the program has generated record television audiences. This has made the Hawkeyes’ game an important basketball schedule for many fans.

Let's examine Clark's next game as she rounds up her career at Iowa.

When is Caitlin Clark's next game?

Caitlin Clark will be playing her next game for Iowa on Friday, March 8. This will be against Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament following the conclusion of the regular season.

The point guard is hoping to lead the Hawkeyes to a third consecutive Big Ten Tournament after her heroics in ensuring victory in her sophomore and junior seasons. Ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll with a 26-4 record, Iowa is considered the favorite to clinch the tournament once again.

Penn State notably set up a date with Iowa after routing Minnesota in the second round in Minneapolis. The Lady Lions advanced to the quarterback for the first time since 2024, setting up an encounter with the Hawkeyes. They might need an upset to reach the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes have secured victory in nine consecutive matchups against Penn State, maintaining an impressive average of 102.8 points per game in their last six encounters. In the regular-season meeting in February, Iowa emerged triumphant with a score of 111-93.

What time is Iowa vs. Penn State

The seventh-seeded Penn State will face off against the second-seeded Iowa at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

How to watch Iowa vs. Penn State

The matchup will be televised on the Big Ten Network, and for those who prefer streaming, FuboTV is a viable option.

Caitlin Clark’s performance vs. Penn State in the regular season

Iowa and Penn State met in February during the regular season and the Hawkeyes secured a 111-93 win over the Lady Lions. During that game, Caitlin Clark contributed a respectable 27 points but also faced a challenge with 12 turnovers.