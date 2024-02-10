Is Jeremy Roach playing today vs Boston College? Duke point guard status explored ahead of the Eagles matchup

Duke Blue Devils captain Jeremy Roach seems to have completely recovered from an ankle injury suffered at the tail end of January in an 83-69 victory over ACC rival school Louisville.

The senior guard missed the better part of the second half of the game but didn't miss any other game, featuring in the wins over Clemson, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Notre Dame.

However, fears remained that the injury could re-appear and sideline him from future games. For the time being, though, Jeremy Roach isn't listed on Duke's injury report for Saturday's game against the Boston College Eagles.

Is Jeremy Roach playing today?

Yes, Roach will play when the Duke Blue Devils clash with the Boston College Eagles at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Duke is ranked No. 9 in the nation, with a record of 17-5, and is coming off a 71-53 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have a winning record of 13-9, but lost by the tiniest of margins to the Florida State Seminoles in their last game, 63-62.

Jeremy Roach injury update

Roach suffered an injury to his right ankle that saw him step out of the court for the better part of the second half of a game against Louisville a few weeks ago.

Worries surfaced that he might miss important playing time when videos surfaced on social media of him boarding his team's return flight to Durham in crutches.

Roach was riddled with injuries in January. In the second half of a Duke victory over Georgia Tech on Jan. 13, he was forced off the court due to a right knee injury.

It meant that he wasn't available for the Blue Devils' loss to Pitt on Jan. 20. The game against Louisville marked his return to action.