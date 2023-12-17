Nebraska vs Kansas State Prediction & Betting Tips - Dec. 17 | NCAAB season 2023-24

Riding a five-game win streak after a statement 75-60 road victory over LSU, the Kansas State Wildcats will host their former conference rivals, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

The Wildcats have made things exciting for home fans recently, needing overtime to pull out wins in each of their last three games at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats (8-2) edged Villanova 72-71 in overtime last week, incredibly winning their third straight overtime thriller at home.

Riding high from a statement 77-70 upset over Michigan State, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-2) will face their biggest test at Kansas State. The surging Cornhuskers look to beat their longtime rivals on the road and prove themselves as true contenders on the national stage.

Nebraska vs Kansas State Prediction

Nebraska and Kansas State boast 8-2 records and pack a balanced offensive attack.

The Wildcats head coach, Jerome Tang, has some lethal scorers in his lineup, led by Cam Carter's 16.9 points per game. He is joined by Arthur Kaluma (16.6 ppg) and Tylor Perry (16.2 ppg) to form a high-powered trio averaging over 16 points each.

The Cornhuskers have four players averaging double figures, led by Juwan Gary's 14.7 ppg. Brice Williams chips in 14.0 ppg, Keisei Tominaga puts up 14.0 ppg, and Rienk Mast adds 12.4 ppg. Nebraska boasts depth and balance across the roster to match Kansas State's firepower.

Of the two teams, Kansas State rides the better wave of form, winning five straight games. However, Nebraska snapped an 11-game losing streak to Michigan State with a 77-70 road upset last Sunday. Defying the odds and showing no fear of top opponents, the surging Cornhuskers will look to carry that momentum into Bramlage Coliseum.

Sunday's contest shapes up as a scrappy affair centered around ball security. Nebraska has protected the rock effectively, committing just 10.4 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, Kansas State has struggled with miscues, averaging 14.7 giveaways.

With the Cornhuskers boasting a sizable advantage in a key area, the Wildcats must find a way to cut down on their turnovers.

Kansas State and Nebraska bring balanced attacks into this Big 12/Big 10 clash. But with five straight wins behind them, expect the Wildcats to defend home court against the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska vs Kansas State Betting Tips

Tip #1: Kansas State touts a middling 5-5-0 ATS record this season.

Tip #2: The Wildcats are just 2-3-0 ATS when set as heavy 5.5+ point favorites.

Tip #3: 60% of K-State's games have exceeded the over/under total.

Tip #4: KSU scores 80.9 points per game, 14.1 more than Nebraska's 66.8 points allowed.

Tip #5: The Wildcats are 5-5 ATS and 8-2 overall when scoring over 66.8 points.

Tip #6: Nebraska sports a respectable 6-4-0 ATS record this year.

Tip #7: 50% of Cornhusker games have gone over the betting total.

Tip #8: Nebraska averages just a 4.8 point per game edge in scoring (77.3 to 72.5).

Tip #9: The Cornhuskers are 6-1 ATS and perfect 7-0 overall when tallying over 72.5 points.

Nebraska vs Kansas State Head-to-Head

Kansas State dominates the all-time series 129-93 over Nebraska and has lately shown domination, winning seven straight matchups, including last December's 71-56 victory.

Where to watch Nebraska vs Kansas State

Viewers can stream Sunday's Nebraska vs Kansas State clash featuring longtime conference rivals on ESPN Plus or catch select college basketball matchups with a Fubo subscription.