2024 AP Poll Top 25 Women's College Basketball Rankings for Week 16: Updated NCAAB Rankings

The AP Poll Top 25 rankings were released for women's college basketball earlier this afternoon. It gives us a look at how the voters are viewing the top teams heading into the final handful of regular season games. Today, let's look at the rankings and discuss the most significant movers since last week's poll.

AP Poll Top 25 women's college basketball rankings

The top of the AP Poll has remained unchanged as each of the top six spots stays the same. South Carolina, who has remained undefeated with a perfect 25-0 record, holds all 35 first-place votes.

However, from the 7th spot, there was a lot of shaking up that is worth noticing.

Below are all of the top 25 teams via the latest AP Poll:

Ranking Team Record 1 South Carolina 25-0 2 Ohio State 22-3 3 Stanford 23-3 4 Iowa 23-3 5 Texas 24-3 6 North Carolina State 23-3 7 USC 20-4 8 Virginia Tech 22-4 9 Oregon State 21-4 10 Kansas State 22-4 11 Colorado 20-5 12 UCLA 20-5 13 LSU 21-4 14 Indiana 21-3 15 UConn 22-5 16 Gonzaga 26-2 17 Syracuse 22-4 18 Utah 19-7 19 Notre Dame 18-6 20 Louisville 21-6 21 Creighton 21-3 22 West Virginia 22-3 23 Oklahoma 18-7 24 Baylor 19-6 25 Princeton 20-3

What team climbed the most in the AP Poll Top 25?

The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Utah Utes are the two programs that climbed up four spots from last week's rankings. Utah only played one game this week as they defeated the Colorado Buffaloes at home 77-76 on a buzzer-beater by Dasia Young.

The Hokies had two games since the last AP Poll was released and were able to go 2-0 in that stretch. They first picked up a 61-56 home win over the Duke Blue Devils and then capped off the week with an 86-70 road win over the then-18 ranked Louisville Cardinals team as both Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore finished with double-doubles.

What team dropped the most in the AP Poll Top 25?

Five different programs dropped three spots from last week, so we are going to highlight the program closest to dropping off the list entirely. The Baylor Bears have fallen to 24th in the country, as they were 1-1 in their two games last week.

They lost on the road to the No. 23 Oklahoma Sooners 84-73 but were able to bounce back with a dominant 61-32 home victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Also Read: "The new Tiger Woods": Jason Whitlock compares Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark to 4x PGA champ after record-breaking performance against Michigan