$20M worth George Kittle's wife Claire raves about Caitlin Clark's celebration pics following Iowa's Elite Eight win over LSU: "Hanging it in my gym"

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes live to see another day in this year's NCAA tournament. The 22-year-old proved to be the deciding factor in their Elite Eight showdown against the LSU Tigers in a rematch of last year's national championship. This time, the Hawkeyes proved to be the better team as they secured a 94-87 victory to advance to the Final Four.

Following this victory, Claire Kittle, the wife of $20 million worth George Kittle as per Celebrity Net Worth, took to social media to rave about her alma mater advancing in the tournament while also heaping praise on Caitlin Clark. Claire was a former college basketball player for the Hawkeyes before a recurring knee injury ended her career during her senior year with Iowa.

In her recent Instagram story, Claire posted a celebratory photo of Clark following their victory over LSU. In the photo, the Iowa star can be seen posing with the Albany 2 regional trophy and surrounded by confetti.

Claire accompanied the story with a caption stating that she would hang that photo on her gym wall.

"@caitlinclark blowing this up and hanging it in my gym," Claire wrote.

Caitlin Clark dazzled in the highly anticipated game, racking up 41 points along with seven rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Hawkeyes to victory. Despite the LSU Tigers clinching an early lead in the first quarter, the Hawkeyes pulled together and found their rhythm, going 8-0 in the third quarter.

The Hawkeyes then put up a strong 11-point lead heading into the fourth quarter while Clark finished the night going 13-for-29 on the field and scoring 9-of-20 three-point shots she attempted.

On the other hand, despite Flau'jae Johnson being the leading scorer for the Tigers with 23 points, six rebounds and two assists, her team struggled to find the basket in the second half, resulting in their elimination from the tournament.

Who will Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes face in the Final Four?

Caitlin Clark and her team are now scheduled to face the UConn Huskies before they can hope to advance to this year's national championship game. The Huskies secured an 80-73 victory over the USC Trojans in the Elite Eight, booking their berth for a Final Four showdown with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Paige Bueckers was UConn's leading scorer, putting up 28 points along with 10 rebounds and six assists against the Trojans. It will be interesting to see if Caitlin Clark can finish her collegiate career with a national title to her name.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in the Clark vs. Bueckers showdown and why? Let us know your thoughts below.

