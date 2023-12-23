LSU superstar Angel Reese continues switching up her hair. After unveiling long, glamorous extensions last week, the "Bayou Barbie" now sports a stylish blonde streak in her flowing locks.

The new look is the latest hairdo for the 21-year-old phenom, who has recently cycled through various fashionable hairstyles. With a $1.7 million On3 NIL valuation, Reese seems to have a penchant for flashy hair makeovers.

Reese showed off her latest hairstyle change on Instagram, posting a video with the caption:

"Switch it up make em feel like he cheatin."

Frequent transformations have become part of Reese's fashion statements. Along with the new blonde highlight, the 2023 Most Outstanding Player has recently switched to fresh extensions and makeup coordinated with special edition Tigers jerseys. Her ever-changing style is an integral part of her blossoming personal brand, helping make her one of college sports' most recognizable stars.

Angel Reese shared a photo showcasing her new look on social media, and it was met with an outpouring of compliments from her fans.

"Ate down," a fan wrote.

Angel Reese extends dominant stretch with big game against Coppin State

Angel Reese has been unstoppable since returning from a four-game absence, powering No. 7 LSU to five straight wins. That dominant stretch continued Wednesday with a 32-point thrashing of Coppin State, led by Reese's 26 points and six rebounds.

The 80-48 win over Coppin State adds to a torrent of lopsided victories sparked by Reese's prolific scoring and rebounding. In her comeback game against No. 15 Virginia Tech, the All-American forward erupted for 19 points and nine rebounds. Reese followed that up by stuffing the stat sheet with 20 points, nine rebounds and two assists in a blowout of Louisiana-Lafayette.

Her tour de force run carried on with a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double in LSU's biggest win ever, a 133-44 demolition of McNeese State. Before crushing Coppin State, LSU beat NW State 81-36 behind Reese's 25 points and 14 rebounds.

Angel Reese has been a statistical force in her five games since returning, averaging 22.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. As LSU heads into a matchup against Jacksonville on Dec. 30, Reese will look to sustain her dominant run of play.