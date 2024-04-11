Dawn Staley outfit: A look at what South Carolina HC wore during meetup with $300M worth Serena Williams and A’ja Wilson

Dawn Staley, the head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks, is fresh off winning the national championship title, which her team won against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the most-watched women's college basketball game.

The coach has been celebrating her team's progress and appearing in many interviews. Dawn Staley also posed with tennis great Serena Williams, who has a net worth of $300 million, and Las Vegas Aces hooper Aja Wilson at an event.

As always, Staley was decked out in trendy pieces. She wore Nike's Jordan Flight Heritage Men's Cardigan and paired it with a black top, blue denim, and Louis Vuitton x Nike sneakers. The coach also added her signature diamond hoops and wore her hair in a sleek bun.

For the national championship matchup, Staley wore a Louis Vuitton silver and black Monogram Leather Biker Jacket, classic black joggers, and white sneakers.

Staley has been a fan of Louis Vuitton, as she is often seen rocking pieces from the French designer brand.

Dawn Staley's comment on trans athletes generated controversy in the world of sports

After the Final Four game, Dawn Staley was asked a question about trans rights in the pre-game conference for the national championship. OutKick journalist Dan Zaksheske put the South Carolina head coach on the spot during the press conference, inquiring if she believes that "biological males" should have the opportunity to compete in college women's basketball.

“I’m on the opinion of if you’re a woman you should play, if you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports, or vice versa, you should be able to play. That’s my opinion,” said Dawn Staley.

Her answer gained a lot of traction, and then controversy followed. The involvement of transgender women in female athletics has sparked debate in recent years because of the inherent biological edge attributed to individuals who have experienced male puberty.

Sage Steele of SportsCenter criticized Staley for her comments.

"Hate that she didn’t have the courage to speak the truth...especially bc I don’t think there’s any way she actually believes what she said," wrote Steele in a tweet.

