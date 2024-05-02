Former Virginia Tech Hokies point guard Georgia Amoore recently announced she was joining the Kentucky Wildcats via the transfer portal, reuniting with her former coach, Kenny Brooks.

Off the court, she had a bit of fun on her Instagram stories when UConn star Paige Bueckers and Huskies commit Kamorea Arnold sent Amoore the snack, 'Tru Frus.'

Georgia Amoore reposted a picture of herself clutching bags of snacks with a hilarious caption:

"I HATE Y'ALL," she wrote.

Amoore's IG stories

Why Georgia Amoore followed Kenny Brooks to Kentucky

Georgia Amoore averaged 18.8 points on 41.2% shooting from the floor and 33.5% shooting from beyond the arc, 2.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists (No. 4 in the country) last season and was a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award which is given to the nation's top point guard.

She shares a unique relationship with coach Kenny Brooks, whom she followed from Virginia Tech to Kentucky and after the Hokies Big Dance elimination, she revealed why they were so close.

"I came here and I trusted Coach Brooks 110% even when I didn’t trust in myself. It’s paid off immensely. I couldn’t be more grateful for our time together. I took a chance (on Virginia Tech) and I’m very very grateful that I did because I’ve got him for life now," Georgia Amoore said.

"This is my second dad, seriously. ... I am fearful that we are the same person. I’m a 23-year-old woman and I think I act a little too much like him. ... That’s my American dad.”

During her four-year career for the Virginia Tech Hokies, Amoore was prolific and became the all-time leader in the program's history in assists (656), No. 2 in points scored from beyond the arc (330) and No. 3 in scoring (1,853).

After coach Kenny Brooks took the Kentucky Wildcats job, there was immediate speculation that she would follow him. When she entered the transfer portal, she added a 'do not contact' tag to her name, indicating that her destination was already set.

Brooks lavished praise on Amoore after she confirmed her move to Lexington.

"I am elated to add Georgia to our roster at Kentucky,” Brooks said. “Her work ethic and accomplishments add credibility as we try to build Kentucky into a contender. Our experiences together will help to make a smoother transition and I can’t wait for BBN to experience her passion for the game!”

Georgia Amoore and Coach Kenny Brooks aim to transform Kentucky into a formidable team following a disappointing 12-20 record last season.