Gilbert Arenas pokes fun at Lebron James’ involvement in Bronny James’ USC career - "You think he listens to pops like that"

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas took a playful jab at LeBron James' involvement in his son Bronny James' USC basketball career. Arenas, who has mentored Bronny, highlighted the influence LeBron has had on the rising basketball star on a recent podcast.

"We don't know if their dream is to be ... they're doing it because they're gifted. 'I've got the bunnies. I've got the height.' ... But Bronny is rich already," Arenas said on the "Gil's Arena" podcast. "He's already made his own money. Just like Deion's sons (Deion Sanders), they made their own money. They made their own calls.

"You think Bronny James listens to pops like that? He got his own. He has his own security."

Before Bronny James joined USC, LeBron expressed concerns about his son's future in basketball. Arenas recounted their conversation, where he assessed Bronny's skills and potential, ultimately leading to LeBron's request for training:

"Yo, y'all probably got the same speed, probably got the same passing skills, IQ damn near the same at this age. He probably jumps a little bit higher, probably a little bit stronger."

LeBron James defends son Bronny James amid NBA draft speculations

In a now-deleted social media post, LA Lakers star LeBron James defended his son, Bronny, over NBA draft projections.

Although he was projected as the No. 10 pick in a mock draft by ESPN's Jonathon Givony a year ago, Bronny is no longer in most NBA mock drafts for 2024. That includes Givony's latest 2024 mock draft. Instead, he's now viewed as a late second-round pick in the draft expert's 2025 mock draft released on Monday.

"Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball. The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!

Bronny, a freshman guard for the USC Trojans, averages 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 20.2 minutes per game, playing amid recovery from a cardiac arrest during a July workout. Set back by the medical condition, he didn't play until Dec. 10 and has started just six games.

LeBron, aiming to become the first NBA player to reach 40,000 points, seeks to play alongside Bronny in the future. LeBron, 39, has amassed 39,926 points in his illustrious, 21-season career.

