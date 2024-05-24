"He doesn't owe anybody an apology": Keyshawn Johnson believes LeBron James' son Bronny James has 'advantage' over other players unlike Caitlin Clark

Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, has been a hot topic in the basketball universe for a while. Bronny's performances in his first collegiate season with the USC Trojans brought a lot of criticism, mostly because of the weight his name carries.

Despite struggling in the 2023-24 season, Bronny declared for the 2024 NBA draft and was a part of the draft combine. He went unpicked on ESPN's mock draft list earlier this year. However, many believe that Bronny will still be drafted because of his name, and he cannot run away from it.

Keyshawn Johnson, a former NFL star, voiced his opinion on the "advantage" that Bronny has on a recent episode of the "UNDISPUTED" show.

"When your son goes to the McDonald's game, the EYBL hoops summon all these sorts of things. People gonna say he ain't one of the top 12 best players in the world. Are y'all crazy?" Johnson said.

"But what happens in this situation and he doesn't owe anybody an apology - 'I'm LeBron James' son. OK. Period. And being LeBron James' son, I'm going to have advantages over many people because that's just the way it is.'"

Keyshawn Johnson highlighted how normal it is for someone to use their power, if they have earned it, for the betterment of their child's future. Similarly, the former New York Jets wide receiver believes Bronny James cannot apologize for something that was not under his control.

Players like Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark do not have anyone behind them who could get them ahead in college or the WNBA. It has been their hard work and pure talent that have led to their success. However, Bronny James was born under the legacy of his father, LeBron, and will always have to live with that name.

Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest in his freshman season, leading to his delayed debut. Since his return, he could not get enough time to get back into shape, which resulted in him struggling. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game last season for the Trojans.

Bronny James shows improvement at the NBA combine

Despite being rumored to be drafted because of his father's name, Bronny James has shown improvement at the NBA draft combine. With his performance, he has made a statement that he has a skill set that is required in the NBA and is not solely dependent on his last name.

Bronny James recorded the fourth-highest vertical of 40.5" at the combine, where his father and mother were in attendance to support him. He was praised for his performance, as he secured 19 out of 25 of his 3-point attempts. He also converted 12 shots in a row to increase his draft prospects.