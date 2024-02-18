Is Zach Edey playing today vs Ohio State? Looking at Purdue center's availability against the Buckeyes

Zach Edey’s senior season at No. 2 Purdue couldn't have gone better. The fairytale is set to continue for the center on Sunday as Purdue (23-2, 12-2 Big Ten) makes a trip to Columbus to play Ohio State (14-11, 4-10 Big Ten) as the regular season draws closer to an end.

The Boilermakers are heavy favorites for this one considering the Buckeyes’ poor form in conference play. However, Ohio State could enter the game with renewed momentum under new leadership following the firing of head coach Chris Holtmann during the week.

Is Zach Edey playing today vs. Ohio State?

With Purdue's injury report indicating a clean slate before the game, Zach Edey is set to be in the lineup against Ohio State on Sunday. The dominant center has yet to miss a game this season for the Boilermakers, who are currently in the driver's seat in the Big Ten.

The Canadian has been in fantastic form since the commencement of the 2023-24 college basketball season. He is poised to lead the Boilermakers to a brilliant outing this season, with the hopes of claiming the Big Ten Tournament and national title still very much alive.

Zach Edey is averaging 23.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists this season. He achieved his ninth consecutive double-double against Minnesota, registering 24 points, 15 rebounds, and 2 assists. This marked his 57th career double-double and his 18th of the season.

The center has moved into a tie for fifth place on the Big Ten's all-time rebounds list. With a total of 1,143 rebounds in his collegiate career, he is just six rebounds away from surpassing the school record for career rebounds, currently held by Joe Barry Carroll at 1,148.

The game against Ohio State on Sunday is undoubtedly a big opportunity for Zach Edey to finally claim the record, pushing further the brilliant college basketball season he is having and leaving a lasting legacy with the Boilermakers.

How to watch Purdue vs. Ohio State

The Big Ten matchup between Purdue and Ohio State will be live for the national television audience on CBS. Fans can also get a live stream of the game on Sling, which offers CBS in its channel lineup.

The game is scheduled to tip off around 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 18 and it t will take place at Ohio State's home ground, the Mackey Complex in Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.