"It gives me an opportunity to have a great rotation": Kim Mulkey says Florida win helped LSU to bolster its confidence ahead of Vanderbilt clash

LSU coach Kim Mulkey was pleased with her team's dominant 106-66 victory over Florida on Sunday. She viewed the win as an opportunity for her players to step up big and allowed her to get efficient production off the bench. She is hoping to carry the momentum from this decisive victory into the Tigers' matchup against Vanderbilt on Thursday night.

"The grit was there. The toughness. The energy. Physicalness. And it stayed throughout the game and that's rewarding to see. They understood. They listened and they went out there and just did their job."

Mulkey also talked about the productive 27 minutes off the bench from junior guard Last-Tear Poa:

"Hopefully, this past game against Florida, Poa is going to continue down that path. It gives me an opportunity to have a great rotation. I can move Hailey (Van Lith) to the off guard some."

Poa finished with nine points and four assists against the Gators.

The legendary Mulkey took the LSU job in 2021 after a 21-year tenure at Baylor. Her impressive list of accomplishments includes winning three NCAA championships and being named the AP College Basketball Coach of the Year three times. Mulkey's career was immortalized in 2020 when she was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Upcoming schedule for Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers

LSU's victory against Florida was a major bounceback for the team after losing its two previous games. The No. 13 Tigers (19-4, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) have seven regular-season games left as the NCAA Tournament quickly approaches.

The Tigers will visit Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday night to take on Vanderbilt (17-6, 4-5). Vandy has lost five of its last six matchups. This game should serve as a good opportunity for the Tigers to build momentum with back-to-back victories.

None of the remaining teams on LSU's schedule are ranked in the AP Top 25 giving them a favorable chance to win out and end the regular season on a high note.