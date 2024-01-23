Jeremy Roach injury update: What happened to Duke point guard?

Jeremy Roach was absent from Duke's game against Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Blue Devils point guard left the Jan. 13 matchup against Georgia Tech with an injury and was considered a doubt for the Panthers showdown.

He attempted to return to the contest against the Yellow Jackets, but his cameo didn't last long as he felt discomfort in his knee. Roach became the second starter on the Blue Devils team to be out injured after Mark Mitchell, who wasn't in the game against Georgia Tech.

Jeremy Roach injury update

Duke coach Jon Scheyer gave an update on Jeremy Roach on Wednesday night during his radio show. The coach said the point guard was already back on the court.

“Jeremy was able to do a little bit on the court for the first time,” Scheyer said.

Further updates on Thursday night during his radio show made it known that Roach’s recovery is day-to-day. He, however, clarified what he meant by that.

“Day to day means different things," Scheyer said. "That doesn’t mean back in a day. But it means that there’s nothing structural, and that’s the most important. So it’s not going to be long term.”

What happened to Jeremy Roach?

The Blue Devils haven't clearly defined Roach's injury against Georgia Tech. However, there were observations of him rubbing his knee during the game, and shortly after that, he had to exit the contest. This indicated that he had suffered a knee injury.

Although he attempted to return, it was a brief comeback as he felt discomfort. The point guard ultimately remained sidelined for the rest of the second half and missed the following game against Pittsburgh.

When will Jeremy Roach return?

According to Scheyer, Jeremy Roach is expected to be back in action soon. While his status remains uncertain for the game against Louisville on Tuesday night, he could return to action against Clemson on Saturday.

Roach has maintained a streak of starting every game this season, extending his run to 32 consecutive games from last season. The team felt his absence in the previous game, as it fell 80-76 to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The point guard remains an important part of the Blue Devils team, averaging a team-high 32.9 minutes per game while also contributing 14.6 points and 3.2 assists per game. He has an impressive 45.3% success rate in 3-point shooting for the season.