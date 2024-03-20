"JuJu Watkins is so fun to watch": ESPN anchor Elle Duncan couldn't hold back extravagant praises for USC guard ahead of March Madness 

JuJu Watkins has been phenomenal in her first year of college basketball. The Sierra Canyon graduate has had a lot of fantastic games this season, playing a crucial role in the rise of the USC Trojans. ESPN analyst Elle Duncan has been one of the youngster's biggest admirers this season.

In her appearance on a recent episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” Duncan explained how brilliant Watkins has been and how she captivates fans with her style of play. She also briefly compared the 18-year-old to NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer Caitlin Clark.

“I could literally go right down the list on the scoring cause the top scorer across in D1 is Caitlin Clark. Right behind her and already breaking some of her freshman records is JuJu Watkins from USC. She is so fun to watch, she can light it up," Duncan said.

JuJu Watkins has elevated USC back to the top

USC women's basketball hasn't recorded much success since the turn of the century. They’ve only been to the NCAA Tournament three times in that period before this season. However, the arrival of JuJu Watkins has changed the tide for the Trojans in women's basketball this season.

The freshman guard recently led the team to the Pac-12 Tournament title, and USC will be entering the March Madness as the No. 1 seed. Duncan went on to discuss her prominence in the team, saying:

“She's got USC back in a position they haven't been in a long time and a lot quicker than they thought. I would watch for her. They've got a pretty interesting run, we could potentially get a USC-UConn. That's JuJu Watkins, who's going to be Freshman of the Year, versus Paige Bueckers. That will be nasty.”

Elle Duncan names other impressive freshmen

JuJu Watkins wasn't the only freshman Elle Duncan mentioned in her appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” The analyst also talked about others who have done well this season.

“Hannah Hidalgo is a dawg in the best kind of way. She talks sh*t, she's fast, she will pick your pocket, her pace is fanatic and crazy… Hannah Hidalgo is fun to watch. At Texas, she's the first freshman to ever get Big 12 Player of the Year as she shares that honor. Her name is Madison Booker and she's hot Texas as a one-seed simply because of her will. She's fantastic," Duncan said.

Without a doubt, the women's college basketball world is set to witness significant growth in the next couple of seasons, considering the amount of amazing talent coming in. This is something huge for women's sports.