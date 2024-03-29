“Just became a star” - Ex-Ravens WR Dez Bryant heaps praise on Alabama’s Grant Nelson for stellar performance against No. 1 North Carolina

The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 89-87 on Thursday and became the first team in March Madness to bring down a No. 1 seed. Grant Nelson scored 24 points and took 12 rebounds.

The forward's performance drew praise from everyone, including former Baltimore Raven wide receiver Dez Bryant.

"Nelson from Alabama just became a star," Bryant said.

Grant Nelson, a senior transfer from North Dakota State, is averaging 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Alabama's leading scorer, Mark Sears, also praised Nelson:

"His performance was legendary. He showed up big time when we needed him and he won us this game. I was very proud of him. He was struggling the first two games. To see him carry us, it was very amazing.” (via ESPN)

Grant Nelson elaborated on his team's win to CBS Sports:

"We locked in for the end. We did what we had to do to win. ... We proved a lot of people wrong, especially with this game."

"People said we couldn't guard, but it showed a little bit against GCU and Charleston, but people still doubted a little bit. Then coming here and beating UNC, I think that takes it to another level. The better we can get on defense, the farther (we can go)."

Alabama ousts UNC in an edge-of-seat thriller

No one knew who would win until the very last second. In the final eighth second, Grant Nelson made two free throws that brought the score to 89-85.

Armando Bacot made a layup with 0:03 seconds left on the clock, assisted by RJ Davis. But Harrison Ingram's missed three-pointer at 0:01 ended the game 89-87.

Bacot scored 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Cormac Ryan had 17 points, shooting 5-for-8 from behind the line. Ra Davis had 16 points and Harrison Ingram finished with 12 points.

“I’m definitely hurt. I think we all are a little shocked,” Bacot said later to the press. “Felt like we hand a chance to win the national championship this year.” (via ESPN)

Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis shared his hopes for the seniors, Bacot, Davis and Ryan.

"Their commitment to Carolina, their commitment to this program and the community -- my hope is it's talked about more," Davis said. (via Reuters)

Up next, Alabama will take on the Clemson Tigers (second in program history) in an Elite Eight clash on Saturday.

